OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders show a new yet oddly familiar design

OnePlus’ Nord branding seems to be all over the place, with three separate product lines targeting different markets and tiers. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G have already been launched months ago, but the “middle child” OnePlus Nord N20 is nowhere to be seen. There’s still a chance that we might see the phone this year, or at least early next year, and it might come in a form that you least expect, especially when it looks a bit like an iPhone instead of a OnePlus phone.

Some might argue that Apple doesn’t have a monopoly on the way a phone looks, but the company’s long legal battle with Samsung might prove otherwise. To be fair, OnePlus isn’t exactly copying the iPhone 13, but it bears enough elements that would remind one of Apple’s flagships. At least, that’s what these renders from 91mobiles and @OnLeaks seem to imply.

There is, for example, the chamfered edges that have become one of the signature marks of an iPhone since the iPhone 12 (and the iPhone 5s and older), as well as the very flat back and front sides. There are also two large cameras positioned opposite each other, with two smaller holes in between. Unlike the iPhones, though, the cameras are aligned vertically and aren’t enclosed in any bump.

The front of this OnePlus Nord N20 5G is, of course, unlike any iPhone since it has a punch-hole cutout in a corner. The phone would have passed as a premium one if not for the rather sizeable chin that remains a mark of mid-range and entry-level handsets. Fortunately, there is a headphone jack at the bottom, something that buyers of Samsung’s next Galaxy A series phones will sorely miss.

The leak also spills some beans when it comes to specs, like the 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that will be one of the biggest upgrades from the OnePlus Nord N10. The triple camera set will be led by a 48MP main sensor, joined by two 2MP cameras. OnePlus curiously notes that this phone might actually launch as the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G, which will probably add to the confusion over the company’s direction for the Nord brand.