ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

GOP leadership takes a test drive of a full-time Legislature for Idaho

By Jim Jones
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZwOu_0cy7japw00

Make no mistake about it, the reconvening of the 2021 legislative session is a test to see whether the Idaho Legislature can get away with meeting throughout the year, without having to amend the Idaho Constitution. The idea of a full-time Legislature has been a twinkle in the eye of some legislators for years.

At the beginning of the 2021 session, Republican leadership recognized that the Legislature could not call itself back into session after it had wrapped up its business for the year. It admitted as much on Jan. 21, when the House approved a resolution calling for an amendment to our Constitution permitting the Legislature to call itself into special session. The Constitution presently allows only the governor to call a special session.

Both houses later passed SJR 102 , which, if approved by the voters in next year’s general election, would authorize the Legislature to go into session upon the call of at least 60% of the members of both houses. While a special session called by the governor can only last for 20 days, the Legislature would put no such limitation upon its own power under SJR 102.

During House debate on SJR 102, Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks lamented: “If we’re limited to only being able to function within a short period of time throughout the year, I don’t see how you could even argue that we’re equal” to the other branches of government. He should take it up with the drafters of the Idaho Constitution, who specifically designed it that way. In fact, after arguing whether the Legislature should only meet every two or three years, the Constitutional framers decided on every other year, keeping the option open to change it to every third year if two was too often.

However, as the end of this year’s legislative session approached, House Speaker Scott Bedke came up with the clever idea of ignoring the Constitutional framework and setting a precedent for a year-round Legislature. When all of the legislative work had been completed, the House claimed it was taking a “recess” instead of “adjourning.” Just a slight change of words was intended to accomplish what the Constitutional framers thought would take an amendment to the Constitution.

No need to let the people’s voice be heard on this issue, as it had been in 1968 when the voters approved an amendment establishing annual legislative sessions. Based on this year’s session, that was a big mistake.

Despite some non-binding language in the initiative lawsuit that the Legislature decisively lost, the Idaho Supreme Court has never decided whether this self-adoring body can turn itself into a full-time Legislature without the approval of Idaho’s voters. The Legislature has never before in its 130-year history pulled off such a brazen power grab, so there has not been occasion for an authoritative ruling. Basic common sense says that the Legislature cannot seize whatever power it wishes merely by switching the words describing an action, as in the House having “recessed” rather than “adjourned.”

The Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution, which successfully challenged the Legislature’s initiative-killing bill, may step in to protect the Constitution against this latest grab for power. If it is merely political theater to posture for votes, legal action may not be necessary. If the result is the passage of actual legislation, it will undoubtedly be on infirm Constitutional ground and subject to court challenge, including the customary award of attorney fees out of legislative coffers.

Legislative leaders seem to be unclear on what the objectives of the fake session are. What gets talked about is taking action in court against federal vaccine mandates. The state is already challenging them in court. There is no indication of urgency to do something that could not wait for the annual session in January. What it ultimately boils down to is the Legislature trying to set a precedent that it can point to as a reason to justify a full-time Legislature into the future.

Those of us who revere the Constitution will not allow that to happen.

The post GOP leadership takes a test drive of a full-time Legislature for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Idaho Legislature adjourns after Senate kills vaccine bills

After lawmakers returned to Boise, the House chose not to formally adjourn in May so it could return and deal with millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money if needed. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke then summoned House members to the Statehouse this week to deal Biden’s vaccine requirements. The Senate, though it did adjourn in May, also showed up.
U.S. POLITICS
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Idaho Legislature wraps up for the year

BOISE — The longest legislative session in Idaho history came to a long-delayed conclusion Wednesday, after Senate leaders spiked all seven bills that passed the House the day before. At 311 days, it was nearly three times longer than any previous session since statehood. Much of that tally, however, stemmed...
BOISE, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho legislature adjourns special session without taking much action

The Idaho legislature has adjourned its special session after three days and no legislation approved. Legislative leaders had called their colleagues together to consider more than 30 bills to push back against a federal employee vaccine mandate. The House of Representatives approved five bills and sent them to the Senate....
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature adjourns longest session in history without passing any new laws this week

The Idaho Legislature adjourned Wednesday after not passing any new laws during three uneven and sometimes tense days back in session at the Idaho State Capitol.  The Idaho House of Representatives and the Idaho Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to adjourn the session “sine die,” using the Latin phrase to signify legislators adjourned without setting a […] The post Idaho Legislature adjourns longest session in history without passing any new laws this week appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
Post Register

Idaho legislature continues taking up bills on vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Legislature -- back at it for a second day at the capitol. On Tuesday, members of the house took up more bills on the vaccine. A house panel passed a bill aimed at employers who require the vaccine. House Bill 417 states that employees...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Way too easy for Idaho Legislature to skirt the Constitution, come back into session

Monday’s reconvened session of the Idaho Legislature sets a terrible precedent for a year-round Legislature and upsets the system of checks and balances with the executive branch envisioned in the Idaho Constitution. Not to mention that it’s completely unnecessary. You might recall that the Idaho Legislature in May went into...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Supreme Court#Gop Leadership#Gop#The Idaho Legislature#Republican#House#Sjr 102
Idaho Capital Sun

House committee introduces all 29 new bills on agenda as Idaho Legislature returns

The action started with a flourish shortly after 7:30 a.m. when the Idaho Legislature reconvened the longest legislative session in state history Monday at the Statehouse.  House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, successfully pushed for the introduction of all 29 draft bills on the House Ways and Means Committee’s agenda.  Many sought to ban vaccine […] The post House committee introduces all 29 new bills on agenda as Idaho Legislature returns appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
Post Register

Idaho Legislature to reconvene on Monday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday, the longest legislative session in Idaho history will be extended by at least another day as lawmakers return from a six-month recess. "Since there were not enough votes to sine die as per usual, then there was a resolution passed that bound the house to come back in and close the books by the end of the year, and so this coming in November on November 15th is to do just that. Just to close the books," said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Analysis: Idaho’s on-call Legislature is coming back to town. Like it or not.

BOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Kevin Richert in Idaho Ed News. It’s like the 2021 Legislature never left Boise. And in one real respect, that’s true. On May 12, the House of Representatives put the longest legislative session in state history on hiatus. The House voted...
Twin Falls Times-News

Idaho View: Idaho Legislature finally wants to Add the Words — but for those who are unvaccinated

There have been two groups in recent decades who have presented their case for restrictions on employers to preserve workers’ rights at the Idaho Legislature. The first is Idaho’s LGBT community, which has fought for Add the Words legislation that would protect sexual orientation and gender identity as existing employment law protects race, sex, religion and national origin.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature returns to the Statehouse to fight COVID-19 rules from feds, employers

The Idaho Legislature’s first day back in session Monday lasted nearly 13 hours during a disjointed and sometimes tense reconvening of the longest legislative session in state history. Legislators didn’t pass any bills into law Monday, but they did introduce a total of 36 new bills for consideration, setting the stage for more divisive hearings, […] The post Idaho Legislature returns to the Statehouse to fight COVID-19 rules from feds, employers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

Former Rep. Luke Malek drops out of Idaho’s lieutenant governor race

Former Rep. Luke Malek announced Sunday night that he would end his campaign for lieutenant governor and support House Speaker Scott Bedke in the 2022 election, citing a need to prevent extremism in the state. Malek, who represented the Coeur d’Alene area from 2012 to 2018, declared his candidacy for the office in November 2020. […] The post Former Rep. Luke Malek drops out of Idaho’s lieutenant governor race appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho redistricting commission re-approves same congressional, legislative maps

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission wrapped up its business on Wednesday at the Idaho State Capital by re-doing votes to approve new legislative and congressional district maps and then approving the state’s final redistricting plan.  Commissioners approved the same maps as they originally did on Friday without making any changes to legislative map L03 or congressional […] The post Idaho redistricting commission re-approves same congressional, legislative maps appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

This Idaho state senator’s new home will bring change to the legislature

Former Idaho State Senator Ali Rabe, who spends her days as executive director of Jesse Tree of Idaho helping to prevent evictions and homelessness, says her and her fiancée’s effort to buy a new home was painfully ironic. “The past several months have been emotionally taxing,” she wrote on Facebook....
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Political candidate challenges Idaho’s new redistricting legislative map

It didn’t take long for a political candidate to launch the first challenge to Idaho’s new redistricting plan. In fact, the challenge may have come a little too quickly. Branden Durst, a former Democratic state senator turned Republican superintendent of public instruction candidate, filed a legal challenge Wednesday asking the Idaho Supreme Court to declare […] The post Political candidate challenges Idaho’s new redistricting legislative map appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators to take on Biden vaccine rules, ethics complaint against Rep. Giddings

The longest legislative session in Idaho history will be extended Monday when legislators return to the Statehouse to consider a response to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 rules for employers and take action on an ethics complaint against Rep. Priscilla Giddings. At this point, it’s no surprise that the Legislature is reconvening.  Momentum has been building […] The post Idaho legislators to take on Biden vaccine rules, ethics complaint against Rep. Giddings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

983
Followers
697
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy