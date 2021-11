MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miramar and eight other cities are filing a lawsuit against the state and Governor Ron DeSantis over a provision in HB1, also known as the ‘Anti-Riot Act’. The bill, which DeSantis signed into law earlier this year in response to Black Lives Matter protests, contains a provision that says cities are not allowed to lower their police and public safety budgets without approval from state officials. The cities filing the lawsuit say they will not stand by and let the governor dictate or control their public safety budgets. “They have no place to be...

