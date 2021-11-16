ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The FTC Is Turning Its Attention to Facebook (Again). Should Investors Be Worried?

By Rachel Warren, Brian Withers, and Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrZYf_0cy7ioEJ00

Facebook, which was recently rebranded as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has had its fair share of difficulties with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the past. Should investors be concerned about recent reports that the FTC is reviewing the company's disclosures to determine whether it violated a previous agreement with the agency? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 27, Fool contributors Rachel Warren, Trevor Jennewine, and Brian Withers discuss.

Rachel Warren: We are 30 minutes through the hour. We're going to dive into our third question. The Wall Street Journal reported today that the Federal Trade Commission is scrutinizing Facebook disclosures. According to The Journal, Federal Trade Commission staffers has begun looking into disclosures that Facebook internal company research had identified ill effects from its products according to people familiar with the matter. "Officials are looking into whether Facebook research documents indicates that it may have violated the 2019 settlement with the FTC over privacy concerns for which Facebook paid a $5 billion dollar penalty."

Obviously, Facebook has faced its fair share of scrutiny lately in light of the blistering testimony from whistleblower, Frances Haugen, on Capitol Hill, and the ongoing investigation by lawmakers. It's also been reported that British lawmakers and parliament are investigating these allegations. In Facebook's third-quarter 10Q report, they briefly alluded to these ongoing investigations.

They said, "we became subject to government investigations beginning in September 2021 and requests relating to a former employee's allegations and release of internal company documents concerning, among other things, our algorithms, advertising and user metrics, as well as misinformation and other undesirable activity on our platform." Facebook is dealing with a bit of a hailstorm right now.

I have a couple of questions to follow-up to this. First, does this latest chain of events regarding Facebook and its potential FTC violation concern you about the future of the stock? Then just as a follow-up to that, is there another stock you're worried may face similar regulatory challenges in the future? Trevor, why don't you go first?

Trevor Jennewine: Sure. Thanks, Rachel. As far as the future of the stock, that is a great question. I personally have never invested in Facebook. I think David Gardner and other investors, I've read quotes that are basically invest in the world you want to live in and for all the reasons you just mentioned, I think that there's a lot of toxicity to Facebook.

I've been fascinated with all these articles The Wall Street Journal has been publishing recently, and they've hit on other problems too. Like the platform being used by drug cartels to recruit, train, and pay hitman, being implicated in human trafficking. Just terrible, terrible things and then the follow-up was that management's response has been weak.

They are aware those things are happening and then the response is weak, that's concerning. From a financial perspective, Facebook is an incredible company. They have an incredible business model. They're the second largest player in the world in terms of digital ad revenue.

Second only to Alphabet's, Google. I think Mark Zuckerberg is a brilliant founder, he had a great idea and turned it into a massive company. Nothing bad to say about it from a business perspective. I just think that the platform itself creates a lot of negativity, so it's never really been something I wanted to invest in, if that make sense.

As far as the future of the stock, I could see it going either way. Facebook always seems like they've always been dealing with trouble from one angle or another, and they do provide a valuable service to small and medium-sized businesses. They're not generating that much money for nothing. Those small and medium-sized businesses are getting value from Facebook.

They're helping drive growth in lots of different industries around the world. But I could certainly see this coming back to buy Facebook. In the same line, I think other companies that fall into that walled garden category, like Alphabet's Google, could see similar regulatory scrutiny in the future. Just because it's a black box, they own so much of the ad ecosystem and they work with buyers. They work with publishers. They own the ad exchange.

They own the tools that buyers and sellers use to buy and sell ad inventory. When you upload your data into Google's platform, Google takes the data and uses it for itself. Jeff Green, the CEO of The Trade Desk, compares Google's business model to grading your own homework and I think that's a very apt description.

I could see regulatory scrutiny coming to some of the other ad tech companies as well. The big walled garden ones. What are your thoughts, Brian?

Brian Withers: I'm with you on the opinion of Facebook, and I don't want to rant and bash Facebook too much here, but for those shareholders, I keep going back to Microsoft. Microsoft was drug in front of the federal government and for a long time had asked Microsoft to split up its business because of its monopolistic practices and whatnot.

That was like ten years where Microsoft ended up fighting these charges in court and the legal battles, and at the end of the day, they acquiesced to some things and changed a few things. But it didn't affect the business really one bit other than it was just a massive distraction and money for legal fees and whatnot. If you look at Facebook's latest earnings report, I just pulled it up.

They had net income. This is the bottom line. After they've subtracted all their costs off, $9 billion dollars. Just like mind-blowing. I don't think there's anything that the regulators can do. I appreciate the whistleblower coming forward and she was incredibly believable, and Facebook is doing everything they can to discredit her. I think that's just terrible. I just want them to step up and do the right thing.

With $9 billion dollars that they put in their pocket after the end of this quarter, they can spend a billion dollars every quarter for the next couple of years and it wouldn't impact their financials like one bit. I'll go back to a quote from the Spiderman movie and I don't know if this originally came from Spiderman or not.

But with great power comes great responsibility, and I want Facebook to step up. Rachel, you want to talk about Facebook first then we'll come back to the other company.

Warren: Absolutely. Yeah, I agree with both of you. I think Facebook's platform is a double-edged sword in some way. I think on the one hand you've got this great medium for people to keep in touch, to connect with other people. But I think that it can also be this incredibly toxic place where there can be a lot of damage and real-world harm.

If Facebook has had all of this data as the whistleblower alleged showing that its platform was causing these issues, and chose to hide it, or tried to hide that from the government or investors, I think it has a lot of explaining to do. I love that quote from Spiderman.

But it's true. Obviously, this is a company, it operates to turn a profit. But it also has basically crept its way into every aspect of daily life for people all over the world. Facebook is where people connect with loved ones, where they meet people, that's where they read their news. Maybe, I don't know, you buy and sell things in your local neighborhood.

You can do everything on Facebook. I think that induces a certain level of responsibility, and I think that it's very questionable as to whether or not Facebook is living up to that responsibility.

I personally don't think in the near-term at least that this is going to have a really detrimental impact on the company's top or bottom line. This company is just great cash flow, top and bottom-line growth, continuously quarter-after-quarter, year-after-year.

I think that's actually part of the problem is you have from a financial perspective, from an investment perspective, these are companies that are doing great because they have such a monopoly. From the human level perspective, that's exactly the reason why it is so impossible to regulate them and to keep those issues in check.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

There's Some Bad News About 2022's Big Social Security Raise

Retirees are getting a large Social Security benefit increase in 2022. This isn't necessarily going to improve their finances. Some seniors may end up in a worse financial situation next year. If you receive Social Security benefits, you may have been pleased when you heard about the huge cost-of-living adjustment...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Popped Again Tuesday

Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) inched higher Tuesday morning, rising 2.2% through 9:50 a.m. ET after the company announced that it has completed its acquisition of new subsidiary Applied Cryo Technologies. So what. Plug announced it was buying Applied Cryo a little over a month ago. The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet#Meta Platforms#Backstage Pass#The Wall Street Journal#Capitol Hill#British
techxplore.com

Facebook will drop its facial recognition system, but why we should be skeptical

Facebook has announced that it will stop using its facial recognition system—the artificial intelligence software which recognizes people in photos and videos and generates suggestions about who to "tag" in them. Facial recognition systems, like Facebook's, identify people by matching faces to digital representations of faces stored on a database....
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

3 Reasons You Should Be Worried About the Facebook Metaverse

Every once in a while, new technology arrives to disrupt the status quo. And while these moments are exciting, they bring new worries along with them too. Facebook is leading the charge to the metaverse, but you shouldn't get too excited yet. As great as the metaverse sounds, it has several potential consequences to carefully consider.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
BlogHer

The Beginner’s Guide to Using Facebook Ads for Your Business

Facebook Advertising sounds much more complicated than it actually is. Thanks to the social media giant’s user-friendly platform, creating and running campaigns that will build traffic to your business or online shop, tracking their success, and putting together analytics reports is something you are totally capable of, no matter what your experience or skill level. Here’s a quick and easy guide to setting your’s up and if you’re interested, first-hand advice for growing your Facebook Business page. Step 1: Choose Marketing Goals That Align With Your Brand Holding yourself accountable with goals whether they’re traffic-related or purchase-oriented makes it easier to evaluate...
INTERNET
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy