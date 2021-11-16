Kim Kardashian Outlines 'Cold Machinery' of Death Penalty Ahead of Julius Jones Execution

Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones is a “human being” who deserves the “mercy” of state authorities, the girlfriend of the slain Paul Howell told an appeals board on Monday, arguing that there are enough doubts about how his high-profile murder case was investigated and prosecuted that Jones’s upcoming execution for the crime should be avoided.Jones is set to be executed on 18 November for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a businessman in the Oklahoma City suburbs, and has maintained his innocence for the last two decades, claiming police misconduct and a rushed, racist trial and rapidly winning...

