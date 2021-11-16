Kim Kardashian Outlines 'Cold Machinery' of Death Penalty Ahead of Julius Jones Execution

The innocence movement to free Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones has reached unprecedented heights, attracting support from some of the world’s most prominent celebrities, diplomats, and athletes.But with Jones’s execution set for 18 November, and Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt giving no public signs so far he’ll intervene to stop it, the Jones family says they’ve never felt more unseen.“I’m empty inside. I feel invisible,” Madeline Davis-Jones, Julius’s mother, said on Wednesday, as the family headed into its final visit with Julius at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester before the execution on Thursday.Jones has been on death row...
