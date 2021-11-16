ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Outlines 'Cold Machinery' of Death Penalty Ahead of Julius Jones Execution

By Khaleda Rahman
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The reality television star said she and other advocates were "anxiously awaiting" Oklahoma governor's decision on whether to commute Jones' death...

Daris Cope
7d ago

now tell how he shot a dad, father in front of them ???.he had his trail and all the witnesses, 3 of them testified..BTW the real victims in his own home....

6
news-graphic.com

Hear tape of Julius Jones' potential final words to family

CNN's Laura Jarrett breaks down Julius Jones' case after an audio tape was made public containing what could be the death row inmate's last words. Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency.
The Independent

‘I feel invisible’: Julius Jones and his family share final moments as hope fades of execution stay

The innocence movement to free Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones has reached unprecedented heights, attracting support from some of the world’s most prominent celebrities, diplomats, and athletes.But with Jones’s execution set for 18 November, and Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt giving no public signs so far he’ll intervene to stop it, the Jones family says they’ve never felt more unseen.“I’m empty inside. I feel invisible,” Madeline Davis-Jones, Julius’s mother, said on Wednesday, as the family headed into its final visit with Julius at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester before the execution on Thursday.Jones has been on death row...
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Details About Julius Jones After Oklahoma Governor Halts His Execution

Kim Kardashian is sharing emotional details from her communications with Julius Jones as she celebrates Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision Thursday to commute the 41-year-old inmate's death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been involved with the prison reform movement for years now, advocating for Jones' sentence to be commuted following his conviction in the 1999 killing of Paul Howell.
KRMG

Julius Jones still on schedule to be executed November 18

Okla. — Thursday’s Supreme Court decision not only gave the state of Oklahoma the go-ahead to execute death row inmate John Grant, but as it stands right now, it also allows the state to carry out the scheduled execution of Julius Jones. In the eyes of legal experts like attorney...
uticaphoenix.net

Kanye West slammed ‘SNL’ for ‘making’ Kim Kardashian say ‘I

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E.’s popular “Drink Champs” podcast. The rapper criticized “SNL” for scripting jokes about his divorce during Kim Kardashian’s monologue. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said. Ye (formerly known as Kanye...
Kim Kardashian West
Kevin Stitt
Kim Kardashian
Viola Davis
Julius Jones
KTUL

Howell family reacts to Julius Jones clemency recommendation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Supporters of Julius Jones were out in numbers as the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for the death row inmate. His execution is scheduled for later this month. Jones’ family is celebrating and hoping the Governor will take the recommendation, but the family of...
KOCO

Exclusive interview with Julius Jones' mother at her OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — The family of Julius Jones is feeling a range of emotions after today’s developments. In an interview you’ll only see on KOCO 5, Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, praised God and Gov. Kevin Stitt that her son will live to see another day. The governor made the announcement...
The Independent

‘There are too many questions’: Girlfriend of slain Paul Howell pleads to stop Julius Jones death sentence

Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones is a “human being” who deserves the “mercy” of state authorities, the girlfriend of the slain Paul Howell told an appeals board on Monday, arguing that there are enough doubts about how his high-profile murder case was investigated and prosecuted that Jones’s upcoming execution for the crime should be avoided.Jones is set to be executed on 18 November for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a businessman in the Oklahoma City suburbs, and has maintained his innocence for the last two decades, claiming police misconduct and a rushed, racist trial and rapidly winning...
AOL Corp

Oklahoma death row inmate gets last chance to plead his case

Update: Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board has voted to recommend clemency and a life sentence with parole for Julius Jones. Read our earlier story below. An Oklahoma man on death row for a murder he says he did not commit will have one last chance to plead his case at a clemency hearing today.
