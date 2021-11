To return home from my tryout of British Airways Club Suites, I chose a Premium Economy product. I quickly discovered that Virgin Atlantic offered PE seats on the upper deck of the 747. As a huge fan of the Queen of the Skies, of course, I jumped at the opportunity. At the time, Virgin offered Premium Economy points redemptions at 22,500 points each way. That’s a pretty good price, though it comes with steep fees ($385.43). Little did I know at the time, the chance to fly Virgin Atlantic B747 Premium Economy would disappear in a matter of months. Thus, I considered myself lucky that I got to add this cool AvGeek experience to my bucket list.

