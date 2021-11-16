ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced tipped to one-up Xiaomi 12 Ultra

By Jon Mundy
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgSTi_0cy7iEeH00

Xiaomi is reportedly looking to release a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced on top of the forthcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 11 Ultra (pictured) was arguably too much phone, but Xiaomi appears to be doubling down on its super-sized luxury phone concept.

According to Xiaomi fan website Xiaomiui, the Chinese manufacturer is planning to launch both a Xiaomi 12 Ultra and a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced. References to two distinct new handsets have been spotted in Xiaomi code, once called Loki (the Ultra) and one called Thor (the Ultra Enhanced).

The report claims that both phones, somewhat unsurprisingly, will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 SoC, much like the rest of the Xiaomi 12 range.

It seems as if the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have an ostensibly similar camera offering to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra before it, with a 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto camera. However, the report claims that there could be an additional 48MP zoom lens for a 10x optical zoom.

That new 10x camera will enable a new 120x hybrid zoom option within the camera UI, as well as a 15x video zoom.

It’s worth stressing that all of this is mentioned in relation to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, so it’s unclear at this point what advantages (if any) the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced would have.

We should have confirmation (or otherwise) of this new addition to the Xiaomi family soon. The Xiaomi Mi 11 made its first appearance on home turf in December of 2020.

