Salvation Army Angel Tree registration ends Wednesday

The Salvation Army Service Center in Greenville is offering one final chance for Hunt County residents in need to register for this year’s Angel Tree program.

Registration will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Salvation Army of Greenville office at 4912 Lee Street, the same building which includes the Senior Center Resources of Public Transit and the United Way of Hunt County.

The Angel Tree program will be offering assistance to families with children ages 0-12.

In 2019, the agency closed its previous facility at 4601 King Street in Greenville and reopened full time in August of this year.

The Salvation Army will continue serving Hunt County with financial assistance including rent and utilities, groceries, back-to-school supplies, toy assistance through the Angel Tree program, and more.

Volunteers are also needed to assist the Salvation Army during the holiday season as Bell Ringers and other programs.

Donations can be made online at give.salvationarmytexas.org. Donations are also being accepted for non-perishable food items, hygiene items, pet food, baby diapers, and wet wipes.

Additional information about The Salvation Army in Greenville (Hunt County) is available by calling 903-455-1875, or visiting the office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.