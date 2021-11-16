ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Salvation Army Angel Tree registration ends Wednesday

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muPdW_0cy7hauM00

The Salvation Army Service Center in Greenville is offering one final chance for Hunt County residents in need to register for this year’s Angel Tree program.

Registration will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Salvation Army of Greenville office at 4912 Lee Street, the same building which includes the Senior Center Resources of Public Transit and the United Way of Hunt County.

The Angel Tree program will be offering assistance to families with children ages 0-12.

In 2019, the agency closed its previous facility at 4601 King Street in Greenville and reopened full time in August of this year.

The Salvation Army will continue serving Hunt County with financial assistance including rent and utilities, groceries, back-to-school supplies, toy assistance through the Angel Tree program, and more.

Volunteers are also needed to assist the Salvation Army during the holiday season as Bell Ringers and other programs.

Donations can be made online at give.salvationarmytexas.org. Donations are also being accepted for non-perishable food items, hygiene items, pet food, baby diapers, and wet wipes.

Additional information about The Salvation Army in Greenville (Hunt County) is available by calling 903-455-1875, or visiting the office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Society
Hunt County, TX
Government
Greenville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Greenville, TX
Society
County
Hunt County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tree#Non Perishable Food#Bell Ringers
NBC News

Daughter of Malcolm X found dead in Brooklyn, officials say

Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday at her Brooklyn home, police said. Shabazz, 56, was found unresponsive in her home in Midwood on Monday afternoon, and the death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m., and emergency services were already at the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
84
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy