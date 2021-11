The Brazilian air force has informed Embraer it will cut its KC-390 Millennium transport order from 28 to 15 aircraft. The air force and Embraer have been negotiating since April on a reduced order, but had been unable to come to an agreement, the service said on 12 November. Brasilia wants to buy fewer transports because its finances were hit badly by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO