Kyle Edmund to miss Battle of the Brits event with knee issue

Novak Djokovic refused to say whether he will compete at the Australian Open after it was confirmed players will have to be vaccinated to enter the tournament.The world number one, who has previously expressed scepticism about vaccination, replied to a question about the likelihood of his presence in Melbourne with a brief: “We’ll see.”Pressed further on the subject, Djokovic said: “I haven’t been talking to them. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be. Now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see.”The 34-year-old spoke out again this week against vaccine mandates, saying:...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO