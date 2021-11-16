ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kyle Edmund to miss Battle of the Brits event with knee issue

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer British number one Kyle Edmund will miss next month's Battle of the Brits event in Scotland because of continuing issues with his left knee. Edmund has not played a match since October 2020 having first experienced issues...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

The Independent

Alexander Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev to win ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev turned the tables on defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win a second title at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Medvedev had won his last five matches against Zverev, including in the group stages earlier this week, but the German followed up his semi-final upset of Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.It was a near flawless display by the third seed, particularly on serve, with Medvedev not able to apply any real pressure during the contest.It is a second title at the tournament in four years for 24-year-old Zverev, who also lifted the...
TENNIS
The Independent

5 things we learned after this weekend’s Autumn Internationals

The southern hemisphere giants were sent packing as England Wales and France registered stirring wins. World champions South Africa were humbled at Twickenham but the highlight of Saturday’s action was New Zealand’s comprehensive defeat in Paris.Here the PA news agency examines five talking points arising from the games.Farrell’s place in the midfield puzzle"That is proper Test match rugby and that is why Test match rugby is loved."Hear Eddie's thoughts following today's win over South Africa ⤵— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 20, 2021As Marcus Smith played with a maturity beyond his years, Joe Marchant brought pace and athleticism and Henry...
RUGBY
The Independent

‘We’ll see’: Novak Djokovic reticent over whether he will play Australian Open

Novak Djokovic refused to say whether he will compete at the Australian Open after it was confirmed players will have to be vaccinated to enter the tournament.The world number one, who has previously expressed scepticism about vaccination, replied to a question about the likelihood of his presence in Melbourne with a brief: “We’ll see.”Pressed further on the subject, Djokovic said: “I haven’t been talking to them. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be. Now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see.”The 34-year-old spoke out again this week against vaccine mandates, saying:...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan warns snooker world there is more to come from ‘Class of 92’

Ronnie O’Sullivan may be relishing the opportunity to sink into his slippers but he is adamant snooker’s greying ‘Class of ’92’ still have more to give as the UK Championship returns to the Barbican Centre in York.The 45-year-old O’Sullivan begins his quest to extend his record-breaking roll of titles to eight when he faces former ranking event winner Michael White in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday.Combining that quest with his role as a Eurosport pundit is right up O’Sullivan’s street, but he also appears to be ready to rise to the challenge of extending his longevity at...
SPORTS
BBC

Exeter face season-defining matches says boss Rob Baxter

Exeter's season will be defined by how they fare in their next few matches, according to boss Rob Baxter. Last season's beaten Premiership finalists have started slowly this season, losing four of their eight games and are fourth in the table. "This is kind of pretty much it for us,"...
RUGBY
BBC

Kevin Sinfield completes 24-hour 101-mile MND run

Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield has raised more than £1m in aid of motor neurone disease research. The 41-year-old initially set a fundraising target of £100,000 for the Extra Mile Challenge, in aid of MND and his friend and former teammate, Rob Burrow. He set off on Monday from Welford...
SPORTS
The Independent

David Ginola motivates, Kevin Sinfield inspires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 23 November.FootballMotivation, David Ginola style.Cricketer Rikki Clarke is backing Ginola for the I’m a Celebrity crown.Picked my winner for @imacelebrity @teamginola pic.twitter.com/15CM4ulHqS— Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) November 23, 2021Three million followers for Three Lions’ Raheem Sterling.+3M 🤟🏾 thank you to everyone for the love 💙 pic.twitter.com/boPiqNafFR— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 23, 2021England were still celebrating after Gareth Southgate extended his deal on Monday.The boss. 👔 pic.twitter.com/W6q9X5SJmy— England (@England) November 23, 2021Fun...
SPORTS
BBC

Tash Farrant regains England central contract after impressive 2021

Bowler Tash Farrant has regained her England central contact after a series of impressive performances in 2021. After losing her England deal in 2019, the left-armer, 25, worked in a school while playing for South East Stars. But Farrant was recalled by England after a three-year absence in February and...
WORLD
Place
Melbourne
Tennis
Country
Scotland
Australian Open
Sports
BBC

Scotland v Ukraine: Lisa Evans ready for 'really physical' World Cup qualifier

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; TV, radio and text coverage on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland forward Lisa Evans is expecting a "scrappy, really physical" contest with Ukraine on Friday. However,...
SPORTS
BBC

Millie Bright: Chelsea defender to captain England in World Cup qualifiers

Chelsea defender Millie Bright will captain England in their World Cup qualifiers this month. Bright takes the Lionesses armband against Austria and Latvia on 27 and 30 November with Steph Houghton and Leah Williamson out injured. Williamson replaced skipper Houghton after the defender's ankle problem, but was then sidelined herself.
SOCCER
BBC

Man City or PSG to seal top spot?

Wednesday, 24 November - Club Bruges v RB Leipzig and Manchester City v Paris St-Germain (Both 20:00 GMT) Manchester City will qualify with one game to spare if they beat Paris St-Germain on Wednesday. A draw would also see both sides progress if Club Bruges fail to win against RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford v Everton: Who makes your Toffees team?

Everton visit Brentford in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Rafael Benitez's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cambridgeshire schoolgirl nominated for FIFA award for 7m keepy-uppies

An 11-year-old girl who inspired thousands to do 7.1 million "keepy-uppies" for charity has been nominated for a FIFA Fan Award. Imogen, from Cambridgeshire, set out to do one keepy-uppy for each of the UK's key workers in April. After realising she could not do it alone, others joined the...
FIFA

