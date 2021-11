Microsoft wants to renew its battery of technologies aimed at software development, so together with .NET 6 came PowerShell 7.2, the latest version of its next-generation command interpreter that has been for years Open Source, which has allowed it to be ported to Linux and macOS (although the company has reserved some letters). Although its development is linked to the well-known framework of the Redmond giant, it can be used as a system shell, replacing other solutions such as Bash and Zsh.

