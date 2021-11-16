Poland's PGNiG says NS2 certification process suspension good sign for Europe

WARSAW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The suspension of the Nord Stream 2 certification process is a good sign for Poland and Europe, Polish gas company PGNiG said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that EU law and the principle of energy solidarity should be scrupulously observed.

German’s energy regulator suspended the certification process for the controversial NS2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea saying the Swiss-based consortium is required to form a company under German law to fulfil further prerequisites to obtain an operating licence. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Jon Boyle)