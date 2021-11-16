Kenosha bakery owner ‘nervous’ about Rittenhouse trial verdict, says riots last year were a ‘warzone’
Kenosha bakery owner ‘nervous’ about...video.foxnews.com
Kenosha bakery owner ‘nervous’ about...video.foxnews.com
if you're worried about your business two words Lock and load if you're considering lewding burning and destroying businesses two words lead poisoning
Store owners should arm themselves to defend themselves and business against the rioters.
why should there be any trouble,not a single attacker was black
Comments / 32