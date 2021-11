Dear Heloise: I know Black Friday isn’t here just yet. However, with the supply chain slowing down right now, people are eager to make their holiday purchases earlier than usual. I understand this, but last weekend while I was shopping I saw two women fighting over a toy. It was the last one left of its kind, and they both claimed they saw it first. A shouting match ensued. Is that the holiday spirit?

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 HOURS AGO