The first ‘Harry Potter’ novel was published in 1997 and by 1999, there was already a lot of interest from movie moguls in Hollywood to bring the boy wizard to the big screen. J.K. Rowling sold the rights to the first two books to Warner Bros. for a reputed $1.3 million. Steven Spielberg was set to helm the first film but he wanted it to be an animated feature with American child star Haley Joel Osment voicing Harry. Spielberg quit the project and took Haley to star in ‘AI: Artificial Intelligence’ instead. Haley said: "I really enjoy the books and it's one of those things that I think should stay as a book. I don't think the movie will even come close to the level of the book. I think it's going to ruin the book for a lot of kids who haven't read it, because it takes away the part of the book that's so important to its success - being able to imagine all the parts in the book and seeing it in your head."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO