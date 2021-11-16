ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Foodshare expects to distribute 50K turkeys as food insecurity rises

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demand for food assistance has gone up significantly during the pandemic and even more so now that the holiday season is here. Connecticut Foodshare expects to distribute 50,000 turkeys this Thanksgiving. The Turkey and Thirty campaign is now underway,...

