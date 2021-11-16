Connecticut Foodshare expects to distribute 50K turkeys as food insecurity rises

Emily Hoy, Contributing Writer from Food and Nutrition Association |. The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year for many people, thanks to family gatherings, shopping for gifts, and especially the food; what’s not to love? For many Americans, there is no question of whether or not they will be able to afford a turkey for Thanksgiving or have access to food for Christmas dinner—the holidays are routine for us. Unfortunately, millions of other people in America do not have access to the same resources. In 2019, according to The United States Department of Agriculture, 38.3% of people in America alone struggled with food insecurity, which is the state of not having access to reliable, adequate, or nutritious food. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who are food insecure has increased to nearly 42 million people in 2021, according to Feeding America. Food banks, drives, and soup kitchens work especially hard around the holidays to try to provide families with nutritious and affordable food for Thanksgiving and Christmas time.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO