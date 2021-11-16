ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Man struck, killed by car in Syracuse; plus, Winter Fair returning (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 16)

By syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Flurries possible Friday. See the 5-day forecast. HERE’S LOOKING AT YOU: Those vibrant eyes watching over Syracuse for a decade are the work of street artist “Vacant,” who’s aware that graffiti is...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospital fires 45 workers for refusing vaccination; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy, snow showers. See the 5-day forecast. 1981 RAPE CONVICTION AT HEART OF ALICE SEBOLD MEMOIR THROWN OUT: A 40-year-old rape conviction at the center of a memoir by award-winning author and Syracuse University alumnus Alice Sebold was overturned by a judge Monday. The extraordinary reversal came after Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick sided with two defense lawyers, who had asked for the dismissal based on serious flaws in the 1981 rape prosecution in Syracuse. When the judge officially cleared Anthony Broadwater (above) of the conviction, the 61-year-old man shook with emotion, sobbing as his head fell into his hands. Sebold, a renowned author, began her career in 1999 with “Lucky,” a haunting memoir about her rape as a freshman at Syracuse University.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

McMahon to look at legislative district critics call ‘racial gerrymandering’ (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 29. Rain and some snow. See the 5-day forecast. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS LEND A HAND FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Members of the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central varsity football team got together for one last time on Saturday to hand out turkeys and other food to local families in need -- as well as beverages to those people waiting in line -- at the Abundant Life Christian Center at the Mercy Works Vision Center on Salina Street. The giveaway took place from 1 to 3 p.m., and by 12:30 there was a line of cars around the block. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
Onondaga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Accidents
Onondaga County, NY
Accidents
County
Onondaga County, NY
Syracuse.com

Scores of crashes including head-on collision after first snow blankets Central NY

A head-on collision in Geddes is one of many crashes reported across Central New York Tuesday morning as drivers deal with the region’s first significant snow. The head-on crash was reported around 5:35 a.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A vehicle collided with a county plow truck on State Fair Boulevard near Willis Avenue in Geddes, according to dispatches.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

32-year-old pedestrian who died in Cicero crash identified

Cicero, N.Y. -- Sheriff’s deputies identified a Syracuse man who was hit by a car and died while crossing a road in Cicero Saturday evening. Leonard Mulverhill, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brewerton Road between Caughdenoy Road and the entrance to Target and Walmart, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
CICERO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man killed on Near West Side was fatally stabbed while robbing man, prosecutor says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man stabbed to death on the Near West Side was involved in robbing another man at the time, according to a prosecutor. John O’Neal, 59, was armed with a gun when he and Michael Jordan, 35, robbed a man on Nov. 12 on Seymour Street, according to Onondaga County Assistant District Attorney Hanna Renna. It was the second robbery by the two that night, she said.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Cny#Accident#5 Day#Vacant#Asian American#Covid#The New York Winter Fair
Syracuse.com

McMahon: No need for Covid-19 mandates in Onondaga County -- yet

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said today he will not impose mandates such as mask-wearing in public unless Covid-19 cases rise substantially. McMahon set a threshold of 70 new cases a day per 100,00 population before he would consider the first level of mandates, which would be mask-wearing and testing at large gatherings. Onondaga County is now at about 52 cases per 100,000, well below that threshold.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse firefighter injured, nine people displaced in early morning house fire on East Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — One Syracuse firefighter was injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s East Side, a fire official said. Firefighters arrived at about 4:35 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about the fire in a duplex in the 400 block of Westmoreland Avenue, said Syracuse Deputy Fire Chief John Kane. The fire was at 429-431 Westmoreland Ave.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
46K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy