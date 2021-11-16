Man struck, killed by car in Syracuse; plus, Winter Fair returning (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 16)
By syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
7 days ago
High: 36; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy, snow showers. See the 5-day forecast. 1981 RAPE CONVICTION AT HEART OF ALICE SEBOLD MEMOIR THROWN OUT: A 40-year-old rape conviction at the center of a memoir by award-winning author and Syracuse University alumnus Alice Sebold was overturned by a judge Monday. The extraordinary reversal came after Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick sided with two defense lawyers, who had asked for the dismissal based on serious flaws in the 1981 rape prosecution in Syracuse. When the judge officially cleared Anthony Broadwater (above) of the conviction, the 61-year-old man shook with emotion, sobbing as his head fell into his hands. Sebold, a renowned author, began her career in 1999 with "Lucky," a haunting memoir about her rape as a freshman at Syracuse University.
High: 41; Low: 29. Rain and some snow. See the 5-day forecast. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS LEND A HAND FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Members of the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central varsity football team got together for one last time on Saturday to hand out turkeys and other food to local families in need -- as well as beverages to those people waiting in line -- at the Abundant Life Christian Center at the Mercy Works Vision Center on Salina Street. The giveaway took place from 1 to 3 p.m., and by 12:30 there was a line of cars around the block. (Scott Schild photo)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- More Onondaga County residents are hospitalized for Covid-19 than at any time since early February, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced today. Deaths this month are far ahead of the pace of a year ago, and newly confirmed cases of the disease continue to surge, McMahon said in his Monday briefing on Twitter.
“This could go badly,” said Marie Claire Bryant as she leaned precariously over a cold pool of water in the woods bordering Glenwood Avenue in Syracuse. She stretched her arm toward a bright clump of watercress, just managing to grab the closest stem. “I got it!” said Bryant, leaning back,...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A school bus carrying Syracuse City School District students got stuck after driving over a depression caused by a water main break in the street Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m., the school bus became stuck in a rut in the road on East Fayette Street, said Kelly...
A head-on collision in Geddes is one of many crashes reported across Central New York Tuesday morning as drivers deal with the region’s first significant snow. The head-on crash was reported around 5:35 a.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A vehicle collided with a county plow truck on State Fair Boulevard near Willis Avenue in Geddes, according to dispatches.
Cicero, N.Y. -- Sheriff’s deputies identified a Syracuse man who was hit by a car and died while crossing a road in Cicero Saturday evening. Leonard Mulverhill, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brewerton Road between Caughdenoy Road and the entrance to Target and Walmart, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse police officers Monday gathered in the parking lot of the South Avenue Price Rite while cars lined the street for a Thanksgiving giveaway. Just before 9 a.m., grocery store employees rolled out 300 turkeys and the giveaway began. Officers rapidly placed turkeys into reusable shopping bags...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If the winds and the shifting bands of lake effect snow line up just right tonight, Syracuse could see its first real snowfall of the season. The city is forecast to get nearly 4 inches tonight and into Tuesday morning, with some spots in Onondaga County picking up a couple more inches.
Nothing illuminates the holiday spirit quite like a visit to a light show. And luckily, there’s at least one place in every Upstate New York region this season to see a holiday light display set the dark night cheerily ablaze. Most of this year’s shows invite the public to drive...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Running back Sean Tucker said he believes he’ll be back at Syracuse in 2022 but that he’ll speak with his family after the season is over to finalize his plans. “I believe a lot I’m going to be here,” Tucker said on Tuesday afternoon. Tucker also said...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man stabbed to death on the Near West Side was involved in robbing another man at the time, according to a prosecutor. John O’Neal, 59, was armed with a gun when he and Michael Jordan, 35, robbed a man on Nov. 12 on Seymour Street, according to Onondaga County Assistant District Attorney Hanna Renna. It was the second robbery by the two that night, she said.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said today he will not impose mandates such as mask-wearing in public unless Covid-19 cases rise substantially. McMahon set a threshold of 70 new cases a day per 100,00 population before he would consider the first level of mandates, which would be mask-wearing and testing at large gatherings. Onondaga County is now at about 52 cases per 100,000, well below that threshold.
Syracuse, N.Y. — One Syracuse firefighter was injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s East Side, a fire official said. Firefighters arrived at about 4:35 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about the fire in a duplex in the 400 block of Westmoreland Avenue, said Syracuse Deputy Fire Chief John Kane. The fire was at 429-431 Westmoreland Ave.
