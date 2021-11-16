ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter out two months due to wrist surgery

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will miss approximately two months after undergoing wrist surgery. The wrist injury is the latest in a series of issues Hunter has dealt with since last season, when he...

De'Andre Hunter (wrist) questionable Tuesday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) are both questionable on the second leg of a back-to-back. Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter are candidates to start while Danilo Gallinari is in line for more minutes.
Hawks' Kevin Huerter starting on Sunday in place of injured De'Andre Hunter (wrist)

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Huerter will get the start on Sunday with De'Andre Hunter sidelined due to a wrist injury. Our models expect Huerter to play 21.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Huerter's Sunday projection includes 7.4 points,...
Hawks starting De'Andre Hunter on Friday, Solomon Hill to bench

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter will make his 11th start this season after a wrist injury forced Atlanta's forward to miss one game. In a matchup against a Denver unit ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 24.1 FanDuel points.
Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets

The Atlanta Hawks (4-9) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena. Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021. Atlanta Hawks 96, Denver Nuggets 105 (Final) NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:. My thoughts on Denver’s 105-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks. -Aaron...
De’Andre Hunter to miss extended time with wrist injury

The Atlanta Hawks announced Sunday night that forward De’Andre Hunter would miss approximately eight weeks with a tendon injury in his right wrist. The Hawks say Hunter was injured on Nov. 8 vs. the Golden State Warriors, and an MRI revealed that he would need surgery on the tendon. Hunter...
Hawks stop skid against Bucks, lose De'andre Hunter amidst slow start

The Atlanta Hawks put up an impressive performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 100-120 against the faltering Bucks squad. Trae Young had a tremendous game for the Hawks, posting 42 points on 16/26 from the field and 8/13 from three-point range. He also posted 10 assists and eight rebounds. Other...
Cam Reddish to assume some of De’Andre Hunter’s duties

A couple of weeks ago against the Nets, De’Andre Hunter had one of the best games of his Hawks career, dropping a season-high 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting and going a perfect 6-for-6 from deep. But unfortunately, Dre was recently ruled out for eight weeks after undergoing wrist surgery, which was announced a few days ago. He was in the midst of his best season as a shooter, hitting 39.5% from distance and 45% from the floor.
Hawks: Injury updates provided for Onyeka Okongwu and De’Andre Hunter

The Hawks have avoided the injury bug early on compared to last season, but they are still without two key pieces that will be critical to a potential championship run. Onyeka Okongwu, who really came on as a rookie during the playoffs last season, had offseason surgery on a torn labrum. His timetable has always pointed to a December return, and according to Travis Schlenk, that hasn’t changed. Schlenk says Okongwu will begin to practice and participate in G-League games to start December, hoping that he will return to the team by mid-December.
The Atlanta Hawks have some light at the end of the tunnel

The Atlanta Hawks have had one of the toughest schedules to start the season of any NBA team. They have played eight of their 12 games on the road with one more to come. For a team with such a poor regular-season road record, this is tough, even while they were making their run towards the playoffs last season.
Atlanta Hawks: There is no place like home for Lou Williams

The Atlanta Hawks have been able to put their six game losing streak behind them when they came home and beat the Milwaukee Bucks. They then followed that up with a relatively easy victory against the Orlando Magic. They have struggled on the road during the first part of the...
Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks: Game Thread

There’s been some good signs this season for the Utah Jazz and some not so good signs. Let’s talk a little about the cons then the pros. Then tonight, hopefully we see some of those cons disappear. The Jazz are not shooting the ball well from three. Now, the NBA...
Atlanta Hawks: The case for trading Danilo Gallinari

Prior to the season starting, we discussed that the Atlanta Hawks may look to trade Danilo Gallinari as the season progresses. Well, the start that he has had to the 2021-22 season is not helping his cause to stay a member of the team. In the pre-season, Gallinari injured his...
Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (4-7) travel to Vivint Smart Home Arena Tuesday to take on the Utah Jazz (7-3). Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Led by SG Donovan Mitchell...
