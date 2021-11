TOPEKA — Republican lawmakers look determined to take on the Biden administration’s insistence that employers pressure their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Legislature meets in a special session this week to engage in battle with the federal government over the vaccine mandates. But courts will likely have the final say on if the mandate is legal, and some factions worry such bold action to fight mandates could further atrophy the state's ability to respond to public health crises.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO