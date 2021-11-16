Gorham youths help 'Put the Brakes on Fatalities'

It has always pleased me to be part of a church where so many guys and gals are hunters, fishermen, outdoorsmen and shooting enthusiasts. The dedicated upland bird hunters were easy to spot at my churches annual trap shooting get-together on Sunday, as most clay birds had little chance of survival when those shooters were on the firing line. Our small but diverse group consisted of an ex-soldier with extensive marksmanship training, an electrician, an engineer, a golf-course manager, a large farmer, the youth pastor, a couple high school kids and a few retired duffers like myself. Ages ranged from upper 70’s to 14 years young.

