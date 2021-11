Morgan Stanley is even more constructive on Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) with a price target boost on the auto stock its calls its EV sector favorite. Analyst Adam Jonas and team model higher EPS on Ferrari (RACE) due to increased shipments with better mix and pricing, more sponsorship revenue from F1, as well as some operating leverage of costs. The revised forecasts also assume modestly higher ATPs and margins for the Ferrari EV business than the firm had previously assumed.

