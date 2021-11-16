ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBS Upgrades Workday (WDAY) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $370.00...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Sees General Electric (GE) SOTP at $132-$147 on Break-Up

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie reiterated a Buy rating and $131.00 price target on General Electric (NYSE: GE) after the company announced plans to breakup into three publicly traded companies focused on Aviation, Healthcare and Energy. Ritchie sees a SOTP range of $132-$147 implies upside to their price target.
Zacks.com

Early Trading Softness Continues; DKS, BBY Beat, Sell

Market indexes will try it again: after starting the week in the green ahead of the opening bell yesterday, this morning — on the Dow, at least — starts early-morning trading back in the green. All indexes took a deep slide into yesterday's close, and the blue-chip Dow looks ready to get it back: +40 points at this hour. The Nasdaq is currently mirror-imaging the Dow, -40 points while the S&P 500 represents the fulcrum: unchanged in the pre-market session.
StreetInsider.com

Cango Inc. (CANG) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.42/sh

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $124.3 million. Business Outlook. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects...
StreetInsider.com

3 Reasons Why Axon Enterprise (AXON) Shares Are Up 20% Today

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) are trading 20% higher in pre-open Tuesday. First, Axon reported Q3 EPS of $0.67 to smash the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 2.23% to $276.38 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $221.11 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Glycomimetics (GLYC) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Roger Song upgraded Glycomimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $4.00 (from $3.00). The analyst commented, "Lead uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, has generated promising Ph1/2 data in refractory/relapsed and first-line "fit" AML vs. historical chemo, supporting two ongoing pivotal studies, with data likely in '22/'23. Current ~zero EV suggests sig upside potential if data are positive. In addition, Co is expanding glycobiology based pipelines providing long-term value and/or BD opportunities. In sum, we see favorable valuation, upgrading to Buy, with PT of $4."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Evercore (EVR) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, or $2.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Western Digital Corp. (WDC) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades TransDigm (TDG) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

3 Chemical Stocks Downgraded at KeyBanc Today

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov downgraded three chemical stocks today as he expects commodity margins to start normalizing in 1H22. Shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE), Olin (NYSE: OLN), and Westlake...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts HireRight Inc. (HRT) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on HireRight Inc. (NYSE: HRT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
pulse2.com

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Stock: $41 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DCT) have received a price target of $41 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Saket Kalia upgraded the company rating from "Equal Weight" to "Overweight."
StreetInsider.com

Loews Corp. (L) Declares $0.0625 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, or $0.25 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: VTB Capial Upgrades EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Buy

VTB Capial analyst Vladimir Bespalo upgraded EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

2 Solar Stocks to Buy - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Bloom initiated coverage on SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) at Overweight and a $441.00 per share price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

CommScope (COMM) CFO Buys ~$250K in Stock

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) CFO, Kyle David Lorentzen, bought 25,000 shares on 11/18 at an average price of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

SVB Leerink Starts Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) at Outperform

SVB Leerink analyst Whit Mayo initiates coverage on Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
