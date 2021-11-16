UBS Upgrades Workday (WDAY) to Buy

Market indexes will try it again: after starting the week in the green ahead of the opening bell yesterday, this morning — on the Dow, at least — starts early-morning trading back in the green. All indexes took a deep slide into yesterday’s close, and the blue-chip Dow looks ready to get it back: +40 points at this hour. The Nasdaq is currently mirror-imaging the Dow, -40 points while the S&P 500 represents the fulcrum: unchanged in the pre-market session.

