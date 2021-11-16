ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBS Downgrades Arista Networks (ANET) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

UBS analyst David Vogt downgraded Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) from Buy...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Arista Networks, Inc. For: Nov 18 Filed by: Ullal Jayshree

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale of shares was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by the...
StreetInsider.com

3 Chemical Stocks Downgraded at KeyBanc Today

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov downgraded three chemical stocks today as he expects commodity margins to start normalizing in 1H22. Shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE), Olin (NYSE: OLN), and Westlake...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Upgrades TransUnion (TRU) to Overweight

Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c, Offers Q1 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.82, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.29 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GUIDANCE:. Keysight Technologies sees...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Societe Generale Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy

Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Aura Biosciences (AURA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades TransDigm (TDG) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Downgrades GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) to Hold

Loop Capital analyst Rick Peterson downgraded GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Movado Group (MOV) Tops Q3 EPS by 35c; Raises Outlook, Dividend and Buyback

Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.36, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

CapitalOne Downgrades Genesis Energy LP (GEL) to Equal-weight

CapitalOne analyst Kyle May downgraded Genesis Energy LP (NYSE: GEL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: VTB Capial Upgrades EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Buy

VTB Capial analyst Vladimir Bespalo upgraded EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Zoom Video (ZM) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Daniel Bartus downgraded Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Western Digital Corp. (WDC) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts HireRight Inc. (HRT) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on HireRight Inc. (NYSE: HRT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

CommScope (COMM) CFO Buys ~$250K in Stock

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) CFO, Kyle David Lorentzen, bought 25,000 shares on 11/18 at an average price of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

SVB Leerink Starts Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) at Outperform

SVB Leerink analyst Whit Mayo initiates coverage on Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Oramed Pharma (ORMP) Defended at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash was out to defend Oramed Pharma (NASDAQ: ORMP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
