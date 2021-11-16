UBS Downgrades Arista Networks (ANET) to Neutral

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale of shares was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by the...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov downgraded three chemical stocks today as he expects commodity margins to start normalizing in 1H22. Shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE), Olin (NYSE: OLN), and Westlake...
Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.82, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.29 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GUIDANCE:. Keysight Technologies sees...
Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Loop Capital analyst Rick Peterson downgraded GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.36, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CapitalOne analyst Kyle May downgraded Genesis Energy LP (NYSE: GEL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
VTB Capial analyst Vladimir Bespalo upgraded EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Daniel Bartus downgraded Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on HireRight Inc. (NYSE: HRT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UBS analyst Jay Sole reiterated a Neutral rating and $40.00 price target on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) stating "we ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) CFO, Kyle David Lorentzen, bought 25,000 shares on 11/18 at an average price of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
SVB Leerink analyst Whit Mayo initiates coverage on Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Johnson Rice analyst Charles A. Meade downgraded Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE: GDP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash was out to defend Oramed Pharma (NASDAQ: ORMP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0