UPDATE: Baird Downgrades The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) to Neutral

(update reflects correction of analyst name) Jefferies analyst Roger Song upgraded Glycomimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $4.00 (from $3.00). The analyst commented, "Lead uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, has generated promising Ph1/2 data in refractory/relapsed and first-line "fit" AML vs. historical chemo, supporting two ongoing pivotal studies, with data likely in '22/’23. Current ~zero EV suggests sig upside potential if data are positive. In addition, Co is expanding glycobiology based pipelines providing long-term value and/or BD opportunities. In sum, we see favorable valuation, upgrading to Buy, with PT of $4."

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO