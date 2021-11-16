ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Baird Downgrades The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp downgraded The Beachbody Co. Inc....

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Flu Data Could Drive Shares to mid-$300s - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reiterated an Equalweight rating and $313.00 price target on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) ahead of initial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

CommScope (COMM) CFO Buys ~$250K in Stock

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) CFO, Kyle David Lorentzen, bought 25,000 shares on 11/18 at an average price of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

2 Solar Stocks to Buy - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Bloom initiated coverage on SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) at Overweight and a $441.00 per share price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Agilent (A) PT Raised to $187 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised the price target on Agilent (NYSE: A) to $187.00 (from $180.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beachbody#The Beachbody Co Inc#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts General Electric (GE) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky initiates coverage on General Electric (NYSE: GE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts HireRight Inc. (HRT) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on HireRight Inc. (NYSE: HRT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Societe Generale Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy

Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Synopsys (SNPS) PT Raised to $365 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy raised the price target on Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) to $365.00 while maintaining a Buy rating.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Evercore (EVR) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, or $2.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades TransDigm (TDG) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Kelly Services (KELYA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Movado Group (MOV) Tops Q3 EPS by 35c; Raises Outlook, Dividend and Buyback

Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.36, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Glycomimetics (GLYC) to Buy

(update reflects correction of analyst name) Jefferies analyst Roger Song upgraded Glycomimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $4.00 (from $3.00). The analyst commented, "Lead uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, has generated promising Ph1/2 data in refractory/relapsed and first-line "fit" AML vs. historical chemo, supporting two ongoing pivotal studies, with data likely in '22/’23. Current ~zero EV suggests sig upside potential if data are positive. In addition, Co is expanding glycobiology based pipelines providing long-term value and/or BD opportunities. In sum, we see favorable valuation, upgrading to Buy, with PT of $4."
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

5 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy - Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Seth Sigman initiated/assumed coverage of 8 Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce stocks.The analyst assigned a Buy rating to five stocks: Amazon ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAAQU) Opens at $10.18

Today's IPO for SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MAAQ) (NASDAQ: MAAQU) opened for trading at $10.18 after pricing 6,200,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Starts Udemy Inc (UDMY) at Outperform

William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon initiates coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) with a Outperform rating.The analyst comments "Udemy pegs ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
