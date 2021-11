Fresh off of their first regulation win of the season Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Dallas Stars welcomed the Detroit Red Wings to American Airlines Center. The Stars, on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, were looking to string together consecutive quality performances on a key early season homestand. Netminder Jake Oettinger would see his first start of the season, called up over the weekend for injured goaltender Braden Holtby and in relief of Anton Khudobin who was battling an illness.

