Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) PT Raised to $10 at H.C. Wainwright

William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon initiates coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) with a Outperform rating.The analyst comments "Udemy pegs ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy raised the price target on Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) to $365.00 while maintaining a Buy rating.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Daniel Arias raised the price target on Agilent (NYSE: A) to $169.00 (from $162.00) while maintaining a Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett lowered the price target on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) to $16.70 (from $25.28) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on HireRight Inc. (NYSE: HRT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith Initiated a Neutral rating and $37.00 price target on Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) on ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reiterated an Equalweight rating and $313.00 price target on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) ahead of initial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) CFO, Kyle David Lorentzen, bought 25,000 shares on 11/18 at an average price of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Today's IPO for SPAC Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNAU) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 17,400,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Today's IPO for SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MAAQ) (NASDAQ: MAAQU) opened for trading at $10.18 after pricing 6,200,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet raised the price target on J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) to $149.00 (from $146.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce raised the price target on Inventiva SA (IVA:FP) (NASDAQ: IVA) to $42.00 (from $40.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio raised the price target on Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) to $25.00 (from $20.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiutiuti raised the price target on Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) to $202.00 (from $180.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mike Kozak raised the price target on Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO:CN) (NYSE: TGB) to Cdn$3.50 (from Cdn$3.25) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis raised the price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) to $62.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu raised the price target on TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) to $760.00 (from $750.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) to $790.00 (from $640.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi raised the price target on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) to $20.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0