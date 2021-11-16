ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades TalkSpace (TALK) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla downgraded TalkSpace (NASDAQ: TALK) from...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Tronox (TROX) board authorizes repurchase of up to $300 million in ordinary shares, intends to increase the annualized dividend to $0.50 per share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced that the Company has updated its capital allocation policy following the anticipated achievement of its previously announced $2.5 billion gross debt target in the first quarter of 2022. Tronox's Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized the repurchase of up to $300 million of the Company's ordinary shares through February 2024. The Board also announced its intention to increase the annual dividend to $0.50 per share beginning with the first quarterly dividend in 2022. As part of its capital allocation policy, Tronox expects to continue to invest in the business through cost reduction, as well as growth- and vertical integration-related capital expenditures including projects such as newTRON and Atlas Campaspe. Tronox intends to allocate remaining free cash flow after capital expenditures, share repurchases and dividend payments towards continued reductions in its debt. The updates announced today are consistent with the Company's long-term capital allocation priorities.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Glycomimetics (GLYC) to Buy

(update reflects correction of analyst name) Jefferies analyst Roger Song upgraded Glycomimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $4.00 (from $3.00). The analyst commented, "Lead uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, has generated promising Ph1/2 data in refractory/relapsed and first-line "fit" AML vs. historical chemo, supporting two ongoing pivotal studies, with data likely in '22/’23. Current ~zero EV suggests sig upside potential if data are positive. In addition, Co is expanding glycobiology based pipelines providing long-term value and/or BD opportunities. In sum, we see favorable valuation, upgrading to Buy, with PT of $4."
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

ODP Corporation (ODP) Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase and $150 Million Increase in Its Existing Stock Repurchase Plan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores (“ODP” or the “Company”), announced today that it has entered into accelerated share repurchase plan (“ASR”) agreements with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $150 million of the Company’s stock. ODP will execute the ASRs under its existing stock repurchase program. When combined with the Company’s previously completed share repurchases, ODP will have committed to return more than $300 million of capital to shareholders in 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Explains Why to Buy Zoom Video (ZM) Today

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating and $365.00 price target on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talkspace#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Flu Data Could Drive Shares to mid-$300s - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reiterated an Equalweight rating and $313.00 price target on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) ahead of initial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Upgrades TransUnion (TRU) to Overweight

Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

2 Solar Stocks to Buy - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Bloom initiated coverage on SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) at Overweight and a $441.00 per share price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Western Digital Corp. (WDC) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: VTB Capial Upgrades EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Buy

VTB Capial analyst Vladimir Bespalo upgraded EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

CommScope (COMM) CFO Buys ~$250K in Stock

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) CFO, Kyle David Lorentzen, bought 25,000 shares on 11/18 at an average price of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts HireRight Inc. (HRT) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on HireRight Inc. (NYSE: HRT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts General Electric (GE) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky initiates coverage on General Electric (NYSE: GE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zoom (ZM) Stock Erases Early Gains to Slip 8% Despite Topping Q3 Estimates and Guidance, Analysts Lower PTs but Remain Optimistic

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) are down 8% in pre-open Tuesday despite the work-from-home specialist reporting better-than-expected Q3 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Aura Biosciences (AURA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy