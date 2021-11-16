ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Hong Kong's M+ Museum Opens With Spotlight on Local Pop Culture

By Vivienne Chow
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollective memories of Hong Kong cinema and pop culture have a major role to play at the newly opened M+ museum of contemporary visual culture, which is received tens of thousands of visitors on its opening weekend despite the city’s changing political landscape. While much emphasis and media spotlight...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

