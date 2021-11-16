Damian Lillard Wants The Trail Blazers To Copy The Suns' Blueprint: "They Don’t Have A Bunch Of Stars; They Got People Who Are Really Good At What They Do And Understand Their Roles."
After winning a close game against the Toronto Raptors, the Portland Trail Blazers now have a record of 7-8 and hold the ninth position in the Western Conference. In the last few games, the Blazers have shown signs of making a comeback and pursue their hopes of booking a playoff berth...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 3