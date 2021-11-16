ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Damian Lillard Wants The Trail Blazers To Copy The Suns' Blueprint: "They Don’t Have A Bunch Of Stars; They Got People Who Are Really Good At What They Do And Understand Their Roles."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
fadeawayworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning a close game against the Toronto Raptors, the Portland Trail Blazers now have a record of 7-8 and hold the ninth position in the Western Conference. In the last few games, the Blazers have shown signs of making a comeback and pursue their hopes of booking a playoff berth...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 3

Related
ClutchPoints

Blazers get brutal Damian Lillard news ahead of game vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard will miss his first game of the 2021-22 season on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers star is dealing with abdominal pain. As Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl shared, Lillard has lower abdominal tendinopathy. While no other details were provided regarding his treatment and recovery, it is worth noting that it’s an injury he has been dealing since his Tokyo Olympics stint.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘Unhappy’ Damian Lillard must leave Blazers, declares Shaq and Charles Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are not only two of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, but now that they’ve both carved out careers as basketball analysts, they also happen to be some of the most respected broadcasters in the industry today. This is exactly why their opinion on Damian Lillard’s current situation with the Portland Trail Blazers carries a lot of weight.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#The Phoenix Suns#Yahoo Sports#C J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Would Be Win-Win For The Nets And Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard For Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, And Nicolas Claxton

Two superstar point guards in the NBA news consistently are Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard, although for very different reasons. Kyrie is making and breaking headlines due to his anti-vaccination stance, making it clear that he wants to spread the word on personal freedom. Whether his stance is based on belief or his own obscure research, Kyrie is standing by his anti-vaccine decision even if it means he won’t suit up for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The Nets are championship favorites this year, but without Kyrie, they are looking very beatable to start the season. In other words, Brooklyn Nets are unstoppable when Kyrie Irving is on the floor with Kevin Durant and James Harden.
NBA
FanSided

3 guards Lakers should have acquired instead of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been a let-down for the Los Angeles Lakers, prompting the question of who would have been better than him for the team. Back in August, newly-acquired Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was ranked at the No. 10 point guard in the NBA. “Russ is ranked too low,”...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Zach Lowe provides perspective on Seth Curry trade

In a weird twist of fate, the Philadelphia 76ers were not one of the “angsty” teams discussed on the most recent episode of Zach Lowe‘s podcast. I know, crazy, right? How could the fans of a team in the midst of a brutal five-game losing streak not feel that certain breed of existential dread that comes about from their preferred basketball team not playing particularly well? Have Philly fans lost their signature edge? Has so much misery numbed the soul?
NBA
ClutchPoints

The one Blazers trade that Damian Lillard needs done ASAP

Now that the Trail Blazers are currently sitting at ninth place in the Western Conference with Damian Lillard having a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, it’s safe to say that things haven’t exactly gone as planned for Rip City. As Lillard has started to get his groove back and lead the Blazers back in the right direction, there’s no doubt that he’ll need all the help he can get—especially if Portland wants to change the narrative and avoid another disappointing season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy