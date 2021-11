A police officer in Maryland who was convicted of raping a woman after offering her a ride home from a bar and for assaulting another woman has had his prison sentenced suspended. Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer ruled to suspend the majority of police officer Anthony Westerman's 15-year sentence on Friday, arguing that Westerman did not cause his victims "psychological damage."In October 2017, Westerman assaulted a 22-year-old woman and was convicted in August on two counts of second degree rape and other charges relating to the attack. He was also convicted of the second degree assault of another woman...

