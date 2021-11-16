ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coordinated suicide attacks in Ugandan capital kill at least 3 and injure dozens

By Max Bearak
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI — Twin blasts in the busy heart of the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday killed at least three people and wounded another two dozen, a Health Ministry spokesman said. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blasts and said that three of its operatives died in the attack....

abc17news.com

Extremist attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 20

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s security minister says an attack by jihadis on a gendarme post in northern Burkina Faso has killed at least 19 officers and one civilian. Minister of Security Maxime Kone said on state television Sunday’s attack took place in Inata town in Soum province, near Burkina Faso’s border with Mali. Kone told The Associated Press via text message that the death toll was “provisional” and likely to rise. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-riddled nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State for more than five years. Violence by the groups has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people.
BBC

Kampala blasts: Suicide bombers target Ugandan capital

Suicide bombers have targeted the Ugandan capital Kampala, killing at least three people and injuring more than 30 others, police say. Three attackers on motorbikes blew themselves up near parliament and the city's police headquarters. The number of dead is likely to rise, with the blasts leaving body parts strewn...
Shore News Network

Twin Explosions Kill Civilians In Ugandan Capital, Police Blame Islamic State Affiliate

Two explosions set off in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday have killed at least three people and injured dozens of others, the Associated Press reported. “The bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide attackers,” police spokesman Fred Enanga said, the AP reported. He blamed the bombings on the Allied Democratic Forces, extremists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS).
Washington Post

A lawyer fought for justice after a Mexican massacre. Then the government made her a suspect.

MEXICO CITY — For a decade, Ana Lorena Delgadillo pursued justice in one of Mexico’s most notorious atrocities. The San Fernando massacre stunned the nation with its barbarity: Gunmen yanked at least 193 people — some of them Central American migrants — off buses, bludgeoned them to death and dumped their bodies in clandestine graves. No one has ever been convicted.
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
Reuters

African nations mend and make do as China tightens Belt and Road

NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deep in Kenya's Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old. It's a distinctly low-tech phase for China's Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways...
WDTN

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.” “While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people […]
Telegraph

Leave drowning migrants to die – or face prosecution, sailors warned

The Royal Yacht Association (RYA) has warned its members against rescuing migrants at sea amid fears they could be prosecuted and jailed for people smuggling. The RYA has advised sailors to “stand off and report” migrants rather than rescue them in face of draft laws that would prosecute them if they saved asylum seekers from drowning and brought them ashore.
Washington Post

Venezuelan migrants are new border challenge for Biden administration

Record numbers of Venezuelan migrants have been crossing into the United States in recent months, posing a new border challenge for the Biden administration and raising concerns that more of the nearly 6 million people displaced from the South American nation could be heading north. U.S. authorities intercepted 13,406 Venezuelan migrants...
AFP

Two of the 17 N.American hostages abducted in Haiti are freed

Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang in mid-October have been freed, the church that they were affiliated with said Sunday, reporting that they were "in good spirits." "Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," said US-based Christian Aid Ministries in a statement on its website. The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. Christian Aid Ministries has said the hostages are 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
