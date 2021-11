GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are still searching for an 8-year-old girl whose mother is said to be "extremely concerned for her daughter's safety." Nicole Amari Hall went missing early Sunday morning from a hotel in the Peachtree Corners area where she and her mother are staying. Police said she is diagnosed with autism and Amari and her mother are new to the area. She goes by her middle name, Amari.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO