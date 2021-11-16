ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office K-9s to receive Purple Hearts this week

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B807g_0cy7b3he00
Volusia County Sheriff's Office K-9s to receive Purple Hearts this week (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Volusia County Sheriff’s Office K-9s will receive Purple Hearts on Wednesday.

K-9s Ax and Endo were both injured by gunshots during the search for an armed carjacking suspect in Deltona in September.

The Purple Hearts will be awarded around 11 a.m. at the Deputy Stephen Saboda Training Center in Daytona Beach.

Deputies said in addition to the Purple Heart ceremony, a K-9 training course sponsored by Irondog K9 International, which paid for Ax’s and Endo’s medical care, is also presenting them with a special award Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtaCk_0cy7b3he00
VCSO K-9 Ax & Endo

DELTONA, FL
Volusia County, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Deltona, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

