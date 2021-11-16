Volusia County Sheriff’s Office K-9s to receive Purple Hearts this week (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Volusia County Sheriff’s Office K-9s will receive Purple Hearts on Wednesday.

K-9s Ax and Endo were both injured by gunshots during the search for an armed carjacking suspect in Deltona in September.

The Purple Hearts will be awarded around 11 a.m. at the Deputy Stephen Saboda Training Center in Daytona Beach.

Deputies said in addition to the Purple Heart ceremony, a K-9 training course sponsored by Irondog K9 International, which paid for Ax’s and Endo’s medical care, is also presenting them with a special award Wednesday.