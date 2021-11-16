ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Steam Deck details from Valve and AMD just made the delay more agonizing

By Matt Hanson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At its recent Steamworks Virtual Conference, Valve revealed more exciting details about its Steam Deck console – and from what we’ve seen, it’s shaping up to be a very exciting little device indeed. So, the fact that it has been delayed until February 2022 due to global supply chain...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Xbox Series S is in stock at Walmart as great Series X alternative

Correction: This story previously stated the Xbox Series S retailed for $403, which is incorrect. We have altered the story accordingly. Walmart has fired the starting gun for its Black Friday deals, with huge savings through its Deals for Days sales. November 26 is when the rest of the Black...
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Valve delays Steam Deck delivery by two months – Gaming – News

Valve delays portable Steam Deck deliveries by two months. The manufacturer reports this in an email to buyers. The first mobile devices are expected to ship in February 2022, instead of December this year. writes Valve The delay is partly due to a worldwide chip shortage. “We have done our...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Valve’s Steam Deck Delayed Until February 2022

The Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming PC, has officially been delayed. Originally scheduled for release in December 2021, the consoles are now estimated to ship in February 2022. The company explained in a blog post that although they anticipated being able to work around ongoing global supply chain issues, due...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Games#Laptop#Handheld#The Aerith Soc
phoronix.com

Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing

Valve today hosted the much anticipated Steam Deck Development Livestream where they and their partners at AMD talked more about the forthcoming Steam Deck's hardware and software. The recording from the livestream is embedded below for those interested, but some of the key takeaways from today's developer-focused Steam Deck event...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Steam Deck Delayed Out Of 2021

Fans waiting for the Steam Deck will have to deal with some disappointment today. While we’ve seen many games delayed over the last few months, so far systems hadn’t been impacted. That’s no longer the case with Valve delaying the first systems to February. Citing the global supply shortages, Valve...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Steam Deck delayed because of 'global supply chain issues'

Valve has announced that the Steam Deck handheld gaming device will be delayed. It was initially expected to begin shipping in December, but because of "global supply chain issues," units won't actually begin going out until February 2022. "We did our best to work around the global supply chain issues,...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Steam Deck Delayed by Two Months Due to Component Shortages

Steam Deck delayed by a few months has officially been confirmed by Valve and shares the reason for it in a new statement. Valve was quick to post on the official website that the launch of the most-anticipated handheld PC has been delayed to February 2022. They apologized for the delay and revealed that they really were working on ways to make the initial shipping date work, but there have been so many global supply chain issues and then there was the material shortages.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dexerto.com

Valve explains sudden Steam Deck delay

Months after preorders for the Steam Deck went live, Valve has announced that they are delaying the device’s release until February 2022 due to “supply chain issues.”. In July 2021, Valve announced the Steam Deck, a handheld PC that was instantly considered direct competition to the Nintendo Switch, thanks to its similar form factor and controller setup.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Steam Deck: Five big things we learned from Valve’s developer summit

On Friday, PC gaming giant Valve invited the developer community to learn more about its Steam Deck, a $400 handheld gaming PC with a comparatively powerful AMD chip. It’s akin to the Nintendo Switch of gaming PCs, and there’s a lot we already knew about the delayed handheld from its announcement, our trip to Valve’s headquarters, and an official teardown. But today, we learned even more.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Valve adds documentation for Steam Deck development, suggests Manjaro Linux for now

With the Steam Deck delayed until February 2022, Valve has produced new developer documentation giving a helping hand to devs interested in testing ready for it using Linux. They're not quite ready to put out SteamOS 3 Linux just yet (which is what the Steam Deck uses), or even an official developer image to install but "soon" something should be available in that way. Until then, they've come up with a way for developers to test everything on Linux a little easier.
VIDEO GAMES
News Ledge

Steam Deck Release Date Slips To February Says Valve

Initially set for a December release, Valve’s Steam Deck will now begin shipping to folks in February 2022. Why the delay? Valve cites ongoing global supply chain issues that have been a headache for months across many industries. From Valve’s statement:. “We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work...
RETAIL
The Verge

Valve says supporting the Steam Deck with BattlEye anti-cheat is as easy as an email

We knew from the beginning that Valve’s upcoming $400 Steam Deck handheld wouldn’t play every Steam game perfectly out of the box. It runs Windows games on Linux using the Proton compatibility layer, and some of the biggest games on Steam use anti-cheat software that, historically, hasn’t worked with Proton. But on Friday, Valve revealed that this should no longer be a problem for BattlEye, one of the biggest anti-cheat vendors out there.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Steam Deck Delay Signals Rough Waters Ahead

Earlier this year Valve shocked the world with the reveal of the Steam Deck, a beefy handheld PC that Valve claimed would be able to play almost any game in your Steam library. Despite the absurd size of the “handheld”, Valve’s lofty promises of the marriage of capability and openness rightfully turned some heads. But with an original launch window set for late 2021, the new hardware seemed just a bit too good to be true; and as it turns out, it was at least partially that. Valve made the announcement yesterday that their mighty but not so little handheld gaming PC would be delayed two months into early 2022. Considering the state of the world’s supply chain after more than a year of having been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, delays have become an expected part of the release cycle. But this delay could be a result of an even larger obstacle the Steam Deck will have to overcome.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Learn more about the Steam Deck games console from Valve

If you missed the lives to from the Valve Steamworks Development team you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to watch in its entirety providing nearly 4 hours of footage and information about the upcoming highly anticipated Valve Steam Deck handheld games console. Information unveiled during the presentation included the name of the AMD chip inside the Steam Deck which is aptly named the Aerith SOC referencing Aerith from Final Fantasy VII. The SoC features an 4-core, 8-thread AMD Zen 2 CPU 2.4-3.5GHz, and 8 AMD RDNA 2 compute units of graphic power clocked from 1 to 1.6GHz, offering a maximum 1.6 teraflops of raw graphical compute power.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Valve reveals more hardware info on Steam Deck gaming handheld

Valve has outlined more details of its upcoming handheld gaming PC Steam Deck, revealing hardware features players can expect to benefit from. The details came as part of a Steamworks Virtual Conference, a series of six streamed videos that, while targeted at developers creating games for the Steam Deck, was free for anyone to watch.
VIDEO GAMES
cuchimes.com

Steam Deck: Exciting new competitor for Nintendo Switch

Valve’s Steam Deck, a direct competitor to the Nintendo Switch, is set to begin shipping in December, though an exact date is not currently known. The cheapest of the three versions of the Steam Deck starts at $399 and comes with only 64 GB of Storage. The other versions of the Steam Deck include other storage types with higher speeds, as well as higher capacities. They sit at $529 for the 256 GB NVME SSD and $649 for the 512 GB NVME SSD respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Perspective

Podcast #652 – Steam Deck Delay, AMD EPYC Data Center, Lexar DDR4, bequiet! aRGB fans + MoRE!

We would like our Steam Deck’s now please … what, no, not yet – delayed? Okay…we’ll wait. AMD has an EPYC story in the datacenter that will not stop for anyone, good for them. Why did Intel pick up Centaur? And Alder Lake does seem to have AVX512 instructions. Some nice aRGB fans from bequiet! and our review of the Lexar 3600 DDR4 kit. Other items in the show notes below!
COMPUTERS
gamepressure.com

White Steam Deck and Risk of Throttling - Valve Reveals New Info

During Friday's Steam Deck Development Live Stream, we were able to see a white Steam Deck. Will it go on sale soon? We also learned that the portable PC from Valve may perform worse at high temperatures. The Steam Deck Development Live Stream took place on Friday. As the name...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

17K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy