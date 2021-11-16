ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have 12 matches confirmed for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter on Monday night and announced the following matches for tonight’s show:. * Too Fast, Too Fuego vs. Kit Sackett...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Wants To Be “Killed Off” On USA Network Series

In a new interview with Complex, the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship, Liv Morgan, sat down to talk about some of the inspirations behind her creative in-ring gear. The October 25, 2021 episode of RAW featured Liv in a singles match where she sported an outfit inspired by the murderous, talking doll, Chucky.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
WWE
WWE

Full Survivor Series results

At the explosive Survivor Series 2021, Universal Champion Roman Reigns triumphed over WWE Champion Big E, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch overcame SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins and Belair Belair emerged as the Sole Survivors in their respective Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches and so much more. Full...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has released eight more superstars

WWE seems to be reluctant to stop releasing athletes and insiders, who have become an economic burden and not for the company's pockets. Even in the night, eight other fairly prominent names were released, with WWE delivering the fateful message that they must now live with for the next 90 days until the non-competition clause with WWE ends and they can then marry elsewhere, where they can give their career a big boost again.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Making AEW Debut Tonight

They say that anything can happen when you watch professional wrestling, and tonight a former WWE star is set to make his debut with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage to announce that Ariya Daivari will be taking on Dante Martin during the show. It was also noted that Lio Rush will not be appearing with Dante Martin tonight because his grandmother passed away.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Longtime WWE Name And NXT Coach Released From WWE

Fare thee well. There are all kinds of stars in WWE, with some of them being bigger names than others. One of the more interesting things to see is how long some wrestlers last, as you might see someone unexpected slip underneath the radar. That can make for some surprises when you don’t realize just how long they have been around, which was the case with a name who is now gone with the company.
WWE
WWE

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

On a historic night for Randy Orton that saw him break the record for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history, The Viper once again delivered an RKO out of nowhere to give RK-Bro a victory over The Usos. Despite their new partnership, Orton and Riddle looked like veterans in the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Discusses WWE Possibly Releasing Him

WWE has released a lot of talent and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Xavier Woods is not worried about the day of him potentially getting a call to let him know he’s been let go. The reason for that is due to him building a brand outside of WWE such as his hosting gig on G4.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch To Address Liv Morgan On Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE.com has announced that Becky Lynch will address Liv Morgan on tonight’s episode of RAW. As many of you know, Morgan is the new #1 contender to the RAW Women’s title. You can check out the updated lineup for RAW below:. * Big E addresses Kevin Owens. * Becky Lynch...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE
WWE

Team Raw def. Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Newcomer Toni Storm picked up a quick elimination to open the match, rolling up Carmella as she tried, and failed, to put on her mask. A shorthanded Raw Team were easy pickings for the blue brand as Storm scored another elimination with a pin on Queen Zelina. Storm’s momentum ended there as Liv Morgan entered the match and hit the Oblivion to cover Storm for the pin.
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE

