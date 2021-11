What a super fun alternative to staying moisturized. We’re in full swing of fall and with cooler temperatures comes the need to moisturize a little more and to keep that lip gloss or lip balm on standby. Ashy and cracked lips are unflattering, and we want to help you avoid those conditions at all cost. 20-year-old Howard University student, Aysia Hilliard, is the founder of TrapStix, a lip balm brand inspired by the names of music artists under the genres of hip-hop, rap, and trap music. The young entrepreneur has managed to build a following of just under 100k followers and to sell over 50,000 units in the first two years.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO