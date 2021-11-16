Elder Scrolls 6 exclusivity wouldn't be about 'punishing' PS5 players, says Xbox boss

The Deadlands Prologue questline is now available for all players, ahead of The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands launching on November 16th. Zenimax announced the news over on Xbox Wire and gave us a small overview of what we can expect to see. The prologue tasks us with helping everyone’s favourite Demora (unless you’re a fool), Lyranth Foolkiller, investigate a Dagonic cult known as the Order of the Waking Flame. The questline has two unique missions that begin our journey into the depths of Oblivion — we’ll also uncover Mehrunes Dagon’s latest plans for Nirn and come face to face with new enemies. You’ll be handsomely rewarded for your heroic deeds, of course, with the Grave Elegance mask collectable. If you want to get started, head to the in-game Crown Store and pick up the “An Apocalyptic Situation” free quest starter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO