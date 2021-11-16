ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elder Scrolls 6 exclusivity wouldn't be about 'punishing' PS5 players, says Xbox boss

By Rhys Wood
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since Starfield, Bethesda's 2022 sci-fi adventure, was confirmed to be an Xbox and PC exclusive at E3 2021, questions have arisen as to whether The Elder Scrolls 6 will also be absent from the PS5. In an interview with GQ, Xbox boss Phil Spencer shed some light on...

Related
vg247.com

Phil Spencer once again hints that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't come to PS5

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has, once again, hinted that Bethesda‘s The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox console exclusive. Whenever it launches, that is. In an interview with British GQ, Xbox boss Phil Spencer outlined his thoughts on The Elder Scrolls 6 and its place within the wider Xbox ecosystem – seemingly confirming once again that Bethesda's far-off Skyrim follow-up isn't coming to PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Todd Howard Says Bethesda Has Ideas For Fallout 5, But Focus Remains On Starfield And Elder Scrolls 6

While Bethesda now has a new home with their recent acquisition by Microsoft, their big IPs are no doubt going to continue on. One of those is, of course, Fallout. The sci-fi series got a breath of new life when the company took over the IP and launched the now legendary Fallout 3. Since then the company has built on that, becoming something of a sister series to their other open world franchise, Elder Scrolls. If you’re hoping for a Fallout 5 soon, though, it sounds like you’ll be waiting a very long time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Skyrim Boss Todd Howard Got Trolled Hard By His Son About Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda boss Todd Howard held an AMA on Reddit today where he spoke about a great many subjects, including Starfield, the Fallout TV show, and how his own son trolled him about The Elder Scrolls VI. The full AMA is well worth a look, and we're breaking out some key takeaways from what he said here.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands prologue quests now available for all players

The Deadlands Prologue questline is now available for all players, ahead of The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands launching on November 16th. Zenimax announced the news over on Xbox Wire and gave us a small overview of what we can expect to see. The prologue tasks us with helping everyone’s favourite Demora (unless you’re a fool), Lyranth Foolkiller, investigate a Dagonic cult known as the Order of the Waking Flame. The questline has two unique missions that begin our journey into the depths of Oblivion — we’ll also uncover Mehrunes Dagon’s latest plans for Nirn and come face to face with new enemies. You’ll be handsomely rewarded for your heroic deeds, of course, with the Grave Elegance mask collectable. If you want to get started, head to the in-game Crown Store and pick up the “An Apocalyptic Situation” free quest starter.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Howard
Person
Phil Spencer
psu.com

The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim Free PS5 Upgrade Is Now Live, Original Version Turns 10 Today

The PlayStation Store has gone live with the PS5 upgrade for Bethesda’s much-loved The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Bethesda is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its critically acclaimed fantasy-RPG today, so naturally, it’s bringing the game to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. After all, the game has been released on pretty much every platform to date, bar your kitchen toaster.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

If Xbox can't beat PS5 this holiday, I'm not sure it ever will

Yes, I know that's a baity, console-war headline, but let's be honest, if I'd simply written "Xbox is a great buy this holiday" you wouldn't have clicked through. Xbox as a platform is having a bit of a moment. While the start of the year was rather barren in terms of big releases, something magnified by the fact that everyone wanted shiny new games for their fancy new-gen consoles, summer onwards has been non-stop goodness.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elder Scrolls#Restaurants#Sci Fi
gamepur.com

The Elder Scrolls VI is viewed as an Xbox exclusive by Phil Spencer

We don’t know much about the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 so far, but at least one factor seems to be a lock: exclusivity. Xbox boss Phil Spencer sees the far-off RPG as an Xbox-only title. Spencer said as much in an interview with GQ. “It’s not about punishing...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Elder Scrolls 6 Not For PS5? PC and XSX/S Exclusivity More Than Likely

Xbox's Phil Spencer can't imagine The Elder Scrolls VI outside of the Xbox and PC „ecosystem”. The latest installment of The Elder Scrolls series came out on multiple platforms, most recently on 9th-gen consoles as Anniversary Edition. For the next installment in the series, however, Bethesda may be a bit more picky. Microsoft's Phil Spencer has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will almost certainly follow in the footsteps of Starfield and apparently will not be released on competing consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary Brings Shocking PS5 Exclusive Forspoken to Microsoft Store

The Xbox 20th anniversary is going to bring all the excitement with a look back at memories and looking forward with exciting news. Today, the Xbox turns 20 years old! It has been 20 years since the first Halo game, Halo: Combat Evolved, first dropped with the console. The green team will be hosting their Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream that will primarily contain a lot of reminiscing and detailing the journey that Xbox took to get where it is today.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Players Shocked After Discovering Easy-to-Miss Moment

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is out, adding new content to the 10-year-old Bethesda game. How good this content is and whether it warrants jumping back into the Xbox 360 and PS3-era RPG, well, the jury is still out. And while the jury comes to a conclusion on the new Anniversary Edition content, players are discovering new content in the vanilla version of the fame. Of course, given the game's age, the content isn't technically new, but it's new to many of the hardcore players over on the game's Reddit page.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls VI

There’s been an inconsistent trickle of The Elder Scrolls VI news since the teaser was unveiled in 2018. While no gameplay or new trailer has been released yet, Bethesda Game Studios and Microsoft have teased the high-fantasy series’ future quite a few times since its reveal. They’ve all but officially confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6’s new home will be on Xbox and its Game Pass subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'The Elder Scrolls 6' Will Last Us At Least Ten Years, Bethesda Boss Says

The wait between The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls VI might have just passed the 10-year mark, but Bethesda’s Todd Howard wants fans to know the long-awaited game is absolutely going to be worth the wait. He’s even suggested that the next Elder Scrolls game will aim to match, if not outdo, Skyrim’s longevity, meaning it’s a game we’ll be playing for at least years.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Perspective

The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Coming To PC And XBox

She’ll Be Coming ’round The Mountain When She Comes. The exclusive release of the next Elder Scrolls game shouldn’t come as a surprise after Microsoft purchased Bethesda Softworks’ parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion back in March. Playstation owners will likely get it some day, perhaps after an Anniversary Edition is published or merely after a certain amount of time or sales volume. One detail we definitely don’t know is what platforms the game will be launched on, but it would certainly be tempting for Microsoft to sell it directly to consumers.
VIDEO GAMES
