Atlanta Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter out two months due to wrist surgery

Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Hawks have won two straight games. It’s a tiny, unremarkable sliver of success after a disastrous start to the 21-22 NBA season—they are now just 6-9 in this year’s campaign, following their appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Call it a hangover, if you will, but they have definitely been victims of one of the hardest schedules in the league so far--the Utah Jazz twice, the Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets, the Brooklyn Nets; six homes to nine on the road. They have also been subject, as many have noted, to the limits of being too impressed with themselves.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO