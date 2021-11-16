ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Department of Defense is issuing AI ethics guidelines for tech contractors

By Will Douglas Heaven
MIT Technology Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe controversy over Project Maven shows...

www.technologyreview.com

hbr.org

Thinking Through the Ethics of New Tech…Before There’s a Problem

We all want the technology in our lives to fulfill its promise — to delight us more than it scares us, to help much more than it harms. We also know that every new technology needs to earn our trust. Too often the pattern goes like this: A technology is introduced, grows rapidly, comes to permeate our lives, and only then does society begin to see and address any problems it might create.
TECHNOLOGY
defense.gov

Defense Innovation Unit Publishes 'Responsible AI Guidelines'

The Defense Innovation Unit released its initial "Responsible AI Guidelines" document Nov. 15, with intent to operationalize the Defense Department's ethical principles of artificial intelligence into its commercial prototyping and acquisition efforts. "DIU's RAI guidelines provide a step-by-step framework for AI companies, DOD stakeholders and program managers that can help...
SOFTWARE
USNI News

Overview of Department of Defense Budget Process

The following is the Nov. 12, 2021, Congressional Research Service report, The Department of Defense (DOD) Budget: An Orientation. This report presents a concise but comprehensive description of the Department of Defense (DOD) budget, outlining the agency’s major activities as identified in its annual funding request. Because of DOD’s size...
MILITARY
devops.com

4 Keys to Developing Ethical AI

Companies continue to grapple with how to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology in a way that doesn’t compromise privacy and that takes into account other key ethical considerations. It is undeniable that AI is one of the fastest-growing categories today. But if we are unable to build tools that live up to high ethical standards, not only are we doing end users a disservice, but we are failing to deliver on the promise of this technology as a force for good.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Defense Contractors Highly Susceptible to Ransomware

Even as cybercriminals take aim at critical infrastructure, many of the United States’ top 100 federal contractors are inadequately prepared to repel ransomware attacks. These were among the findings of a report from Black Kite, which assessed the cybersecurity risk posture of U.S. defense contractors and found 20% of the country’s largest 100 contractors were highly susceptible to a ransomware attack.
CELL PHONES
azpm.org

City of Tucson partners with Department of Defense to recruit staff

The City of Tucson will partner with the Department of Defense to transition service members out of the military and into jobs with the city. This comes as the city struggles to fully staff many departments. Tucson Vice Mayor Nikki Lee knows first-hand that the transition from military service to...
TUCSON, AZ
InformationWeek

3 Components CIOs Need to Create an Ethical AI Framework

Only 20% of companies report having an ethical artificial intelligence framework in place and just 35% have plans to improve governance of AI systems and processes in 2021, according to PwC data. It's a problem. No wonder Biden's working on an AI bill of rights. I believe every CIO needs...
SOFTWARE
biometricupdate.com

Trust in biometrics sought with AI Act, government programs and ethical facial recognition

Biometrics adoption is being encouraged in the public sector for digital ID and online government applications, as it continues to rise in the private sector from smartphones, where Fingerprint Cards has announced new wins to airport processes, where NEC technology is being deployed and Vision-Box is positioning for more growth. National digital ID programs are under the microscope, while Thales has signed a major deal in Vietnam, and a debate has broken out on facial recognition ethics between Oosto and Clearview AI.
TECHNOLOGY
publicradiotulsa.org

Defense contractor expands Tulsa production work to chase major project

The Sky Warden is an aircraft produced by L3 Harris Technologies and Air Tractor. L3 installs an array of sensors and weapons on an Air Tractor AT-802 single-engine plane for use in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. State and local officials got a look Friday at the specialized aircraft coming...
TULSA, OK
Nashville Scene

Tennessee Department of Education Updates Critical Race Theory Guidelines

On Nov. 8, the Tennessee Department of Education quietly released its latest set of updates and guidelines related to a law that determines what can and cannot be taught in classrooms. The law — passed by state lawmakers at the close of the spring legislative session — addresses what some call critical race theory, though critical race theory is a legal framework that is rarely, if ever, taught in public schools and is never mentioned by name in the legislation itself. These changes follow a public comment period that ended in August and are set to be effective through May 7.
EDUCATION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...

