Boeing Pockets $726M Order From Air Tanzania

 7 days ago
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) received an order for a 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter, and two 737 MAX jets from the United Republic of Tanzania at the 2021 Dubai Airshow. The order, valued at more than $726 million at list prices.
  • The airplanes will be operated by Air Tanzania, the national flag carrier of Tanzania, to expand service to new markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe.
  • Based in Dar es Salaam, the carrier will expand its current fleet of 787s, leveraging the new 737s for its regional network and the 767 Freighter to capitalize on Africa's burgeoning cargo demand.
  • Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that, by 2040, Africa's airlines will require 1,030 new airplanes valued at $160 billion and aftermarket services such as manufacturing and repair worth $235 billion, supporting growth in air travel and economies across the continent.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.46% at $232.01 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

