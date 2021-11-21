Washington, D.C., Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison For Killing Man in Northeast Washington

.

Joshua Young, 21, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man earlier this year in Northeast Washington.

Young pleaded guilty in August 2021, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to a charge of voluntary manslaughter while armed. Following his prison term, he will be placed on five years of supervised release.

According to the government’s evidence, Young did not know the victim, Walter Rogers. In the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 2021, Young was riding a bike south on Minnesota Avenue NE while the victim, Mr. Rogers, was traveling north on the same sidewalk. After the two passed, Young dismounted his bike, tackled Mr. Rogers to the ground, and then stabbed him while Mr. Rogers was laying on his back on the sidewalk. After the stabbing, Young left Mr. Rogers on the sidewalk and continued riding his bike home. The Metropolitan Police Department responded minutes later at approximately 8:25 a.m., and Mr. Rogers, 50, was pronounced dead a hospital a short time later.

Young was arrested on March 1, 2021 and has been in custody ever since.