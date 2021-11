Towards a New Mode of Education. Liangzhu is an area in the city of Hangzhou where a new campus of China Academy of Art (CAA) is sited. At Liangzhu, this art-based comprehensive university plans to have four academic divisions, which are College of Innovative Design, College of Art Management, College of Foundational Education, and College of Continuing Education and will house 3000 full-time students and 1000 continuing education students. The four main objectives of this new campus include developing interdisciplinary innovative talents; promoting design and informational economy; integrating artificial intelligence technology; and setting another benchmark for contemporary design education. At the stage of the campus design competition, CAA asked the participating architects to envision an educational system that would meet the mandates given.

