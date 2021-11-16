ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian broker XP acquires stake in asset manager Vista Capital

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian broker XP Inc has acquired a minority stake in Vista...

b975.com

JP Morgan becomes world’s most systemic bank

LONDON (Reuters) – JP Morgan Chase has become the world’s most systemically important bank once again according to the latest annual ranking of top lenders by global regulators, with BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs also now deemed more systemic. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), made up of regulators from G20...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Tech firm IQE names GlobalFoundries’ Lemos as CEO

(Reuters) – British technology firm IQE Plc said on Monday it has appointed New York-based peer GlobalFoundries’ Americo Lemos as its chief executive officer effective Jan. 10, ending a roughly year-long search. IQE CEO and founder Drew Nelson last year announced plans to step down after spending 30 years at...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Shares in Telecom Italia indicated up 30% after KKR’s approach

MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Telecom Italia were indicated up 30% on Monday, after U.S. fund KKR presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy’s former phone monopolist valuing it at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion). The size of the move prevented shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) to start trading. Telecom...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Macquarie Asset Management acquires €63m Polish logistics portfolio

Macquarie Asset Management has continued to expand its presence in the logistics real estate sector, acquiring a portfolio of CityFlex properties in Poland from 7R for more than €63 million ($71 million) for one of its managed accounts. The approximately 80,000-square-meter (861,113-square-foot) last-mile logistics portfolio, acquired in several stages since...
BUSINESS
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage's board of directors, and will build on Ericsson's aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, "offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030," the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share. Ericsson shares fell 3.4% in Europe.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Lynx acquires stake StyloPay

Lynx has announced the acquisition of a significant stake in StyloPay. Combining StyloPay's card issuance under one platform with Lynx's licensed subsidiaries/partner network in Southeast Asia, local businesses can now obtain integrated, digital, and physical financial card and payment experiences. StyloPay has built a B2B platform that simplifies domestic and...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Exclusive-Visa’s CFO confident of resolving fee row with Amazon

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Visa expects to resolve its credit card fee dispute with Amazon.com Inc in Britain and hopes to continue its co-branded credit card partnership with the e-commerce giant in the United States, its Chief Financial Officer told Reuters. Amazon said on Wednesday that it would stop taking...
BUSINESS
Dallas Business Journal

Exclusive: Asset Living acquires Dallas-based City Gate Property Group in major multifamily property management move

Houston-based Asset Living's acquisition of City Gate makes it the largest multi-family property management company in Texas. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

WSO2 Secures $90 Million in Growth Capital from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

WSO2 will use the funds to accelerate global expansion and invest in its next-generation, cloud native solutions for securely delivering APIs, applications, and digital services. WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that the company has closed $90 million in financing from client vehicles advised by Goldman Sachs...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Asset Performance Management Consultancy T.A. Cook

Global IT consulting firm Accenture has acquired T.A. Cook, a consultancy specializing in asset performance management. The deal is designed to further bolster Accenture’s Industry X group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 722 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Acquires T.A. Cook, Strengthening Asset Performance Management Capabilities for Clients in Capital-Intensive Industries

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired T.A. Cook, a consultancy specializing in asset performance management and capital projects for clients in capital-intensive industries and infrastructure. The acquisition will strengthen Accenture’s capabilities for improving asset performance, increasing safety, and reducing environmental impact and cost in the chemicals, life sciences, metals and mining, and oil and gas industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Casper Sleep to be acquired by Durational Capital Management; CEO out

Casper Sleep Inc. is going private — and doing so with a new chief executive. The direct-to-consumer bedding and furniture company is set to be acquired by Durational Capital Management LP. The purchase price of $6.90 per share represents a 94% premium to the closing share price on Friday, November 12, 2021. But the price represents a big discount from the $575 million valuation Casper got when its shares started trading at $13.50 when the company went public in February 2020.
CASPER, WY
channele2e.com

DSP-Explorer Acquires Managed Services Assets of Fellow Oracle Partner JoraPh

UK-based Oracle data platform specialist DSP-Explorer acquired the managed services assets fellow Oracle partner JoraPh. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 717 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. DSP-Explorer,...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Crypto Lender Nexo Acquires Stake in US Broker-Dealer Texture Capital

Nexo is a cryptocurrency lending platform. Image: Shutterstock. Nexo has announced it acquired a stake in Texture Capital Holdings Corp., a parent company of the U.S. broker-dealer Texture Capital. The stake in Texture Capital is part of a seed round for the broker. Texture Capital is a member of the...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Extreme Reach Acquires attikSpace, Expanding Physical & Digital Asset Management Capabilities for Marketers

Creative logistics leader advances mission to provide robust, global, end-to-end omnichannel activation solution for marketers. Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics, today announced the acquisition of attikSpace, the full-service media management company. The acquisition expands ER’s physical and digital asset management footprint, making it one of the largest archival media storage companies in the world.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Davis-Standard to be acquired by Gamut Capital Management

Gamut Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, has announced that is has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Davis-Standard, LLC and its affiliates from ONCAP, the middle-market private equity platform of Onex. Davis-Standard is a supplier of extrusion and converting systems and related aftermarket products and...
BUSINESS
multihousingnews.com

Western Wealth Capital Acquires $76M Phoenix Asset

Western Wealth Capital has bought The Halifax, a 300-unit property in Phoenix, for $76 million. Jevan Capital is the former owner of the 1974-built asset. The community comprises one- to three-bedroom units ranging from 600 square feet to 1,100 square feet, Yardi Matrix data shows. The property underwent substantial renovations between 2018 and 2021, IPA’s Executive Managing Director Cliff David said in a prepared statement. The seller upgraded the property’s interiors and added new amenities, including a pool, spa, leasing office, fitness center and dog park.
PHOENIX, AZ

