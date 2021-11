MORAGA, Calif. — After three games where Saint Mary's had pulled ahead of the opposition in the second half, Wednesday night's game a different feel to it. The Gaels were pitted against Bellarmine in their first-ever matchup against one another, and the Knights hung around for 40 minutes. In the end, Saint Mary's made enough plays down the stretch to pull away and vanquish the Knights by a final of 73-64. With the win, Saint Mary's caps off their season-opening home stand with a 4-0 record, while dropping Bellarmine to 0-3. TALK ABOUT TASS.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO