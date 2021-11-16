ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least Two Killed In Dual Blasts In Uganda’s Capital, Reports Say

At least two people were killed and several others were injured in two explosions in the center of Kampala on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing local television coverage, an incident that comes at a time when the Ugandan military is engaged in a conflict with...

Huron Daily Tribune

2 explosions rock Uganda's capital, Kampala, killing 3

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two explosions rocked Uganda's capital, Kampala, early Tuesday, killing at least three civilians in what police described as a coordinated attack by extremists. Three suicide bombers also died in the blasts, police said. The explosions caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city's center.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNMT AM 650

Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, officials say

KABUL (Reuters) – Two explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding at least six others, including three women, Taliban officials and local residents said. One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shi’ite Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

At Least Two Killed In Blast In Shiite District Of Kabul

At least two people were killed and five wounded in a bomb blast that hit a minibus in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, officials said, the latest jihadist-claimed attack in Kabul. The blast destroyed the vehicle in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Taliban official told AFP, in a suburb dominated by minority Hazara...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Uganda Police Kill 5, Including Cleric, After Bomb Blasts

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Ugandan authorities have killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of having ties to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday's suicide bombings in the capital, police said Thursday. Four men were killed in a shootout in a frontier town near the western border with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
