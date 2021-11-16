Jonathan India is the new face of the Cincinnati Reds

There is a murder of Red Reporter crows who have waded through these waters with us before. The been theres, the done thats. The 2015 MLB All Star Game will live in infamy around these parts, really, its scheduled existence in Great American Ball Park the present day yin and yang of this cursed Cincinnati Reds franchise. On the one hand, it brought much needed funds and exposure to the club’s home base, and allowed them to add food options and brick accents and round out the riverfront redevelopment that had been nearly two decades in the making, all with a shiny bow of Home Run Derby action to top the celebration. On the other, making sure Todd Frazier wore a Reds cap in that derby was emblematic of a club past its prime wading into waters deeper than its galoshes.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO