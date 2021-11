Dionne Warwick tells Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift's scarf. Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has some thoughts on Taylor Swift's newly released extended version of "All Too Well," which fans believe reveals new details about Taylor's short-lived romance with Jake Gyllenhaal. Like its predecessor, the new track off "Red (Taylor's Version)" features a lyric about a red scarf that was never returned to Taylor after the relationship fizzled in late 2010. It seems Dionne, 80, is just as offended as the rest of the world's Swifties about the whole scarf situation. "If that young man has Taylor's scarf he should return it," 80-year-old Dionne tweeted on Nov. 15. "It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the postage, Jake," she added. Within a day, the post had nearly 146,000 likes.

