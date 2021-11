WACO, Texas (Nov. 19, 2021) – Laine Scales, Ph.D., professor of social work at Baylor University’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, is among the education leaders helping launch the Consortium for Global Education’s (CGE) new Research Institute, creating a collaboration between faculty and students on topics of all disciplines that have an international component.

