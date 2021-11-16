ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Merrimack takes on Army

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Merrimack (2-1) vs. Army (2-1) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Army goes up against Merrimack in an early season matchup. Merrimack fell 48-35 at Rutgers in its last outing. Army is coming off an 86-79 win in...

www.kansascity.com

New York Post

Rutgers rallies after slow start to upend Merrimack

Ron Harper Jr. and Cliff Omoruyi both had double-doubles and Rutgers rallied in the second half to defeat Merrimack 48-35 on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. Harper had 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with Omoruyi’s 11 points and 13 rebounds. After trailing 23-16 at halftime, Rutgers (2-0) opened the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
onthebanks.com

Merrimack at Rutgers Game Preview

Merrimack (2-0) At Rutgers (1-0) Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000) TV: BTN+ (Subscription only) - Ralph Bednarczyk and Tim Catalfamo. Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, Jerry Recco & Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - KenPom Rankings:...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
raleighnews.net

Duke takes on Coach K's alma mater in battle with Army

The introduction of a new batch of Duke basketball players went well on a national stage. Now it's a home game for the No. 9 Blue Devils when Army visits Friday night in Durham, N.C. Duke picked up enough good feelings to start the season that could carry it for...
DURHAM, NC
State
New York State
Kansas City Star

Schmoke kicks five field goals, Saint Francis tops Merrimack

Justin Sliwoski connected with Kahtero Summers for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage, Alex Schmoke added five field goals and Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Merrimack 22-6 on Saturday. After the long touchdown to start things off, the Red Flash got all of their scoring from Schmoke....
FOOTBALL
WCAX

UVM women’s hoops smashes Merrimack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team opened the 2021-22 campaign in style with an 87-57 beatdown of Merrimack Tuesday night at Patrick Gym. It was the first time Vermont has opened with a win since 2018-19. Four Catamounts were in double figures, led by junior point guard Emma Utterback with 16. Fifth-year senior Josie Larkins added 15, while Delaney Richason had 14, and Anna Olson added 12.
BURLINGTON, VT
merrimackathletics.com

Merrimack Women's Basketball Struggles at URI

KINGSTON, R.I. – The Merrimack College women's basketball team struggled from the get go against the University of Rhode Island on Friday night. The Warriors led by captain, Mayson Kimball, who went 4-12 from the field and 2-6 from three which was good enough for 11 points. Leading the way in the paint for Merrimack was, Jayme DeCesare and Carla Balague, who both had five rebounds.
KINGSTON, MA
#West Point#Rutgers#Jordan Minor#Black Knights#254th Among#Ap
unhwildcats.com

Martin's Goal Lifts Wildcats Past Merrimack, 2-1

DURHAM N.H. – Senior captain Lauren Martin (Cambridge, Ontario) broke a 1-1 third-period tie to lift the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team to Saturday's 2-1 victory against Merrimack College at the Whittemore Center on Kacey Bellamy Day. Freshman Brooke Hammer (Commerce Township, Mich.) scored her first career goal...
DURHAM, NH
onthebanks.com

Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts on Merrimack

Rutgers grinded through a ugly game with Merrimack, winning 48-35. Four Thoughts:. Jaden Jones and Aundre Hyatt: In the second half, Jones’ really stepped up offensively, when the Scarlet Knights needed it most. He put in 9 points, all in the second half. And, with Rutgers up 4, his heads up rebound and put back of a missed front end of the a one and one while everyone else was sleeping really helped Rutgers gain momentum. His athleticism on defense disrupted the slower Merrimack guards and helped to turn the tide. Hyatt offered the same, knocking down a huge 3 and turning over a pesky Merrimack team for a layup that essentially iced the game. He finished with only 8 points, but they were big.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bangor Daily News

Merrimack rebounds from Friday loss to blank UMaine for Hockey East win

ORONO — The momentum from Friday night’s first win of the season didn’t carry over to Saturday night for the University of Maine’s hockey team. The Merrimack College Warriors parlayed a first-period goal from junior left wing Ben Brar, a second-period tally from sophomore defenseman Christian Felton and an impressive overall performance to beat the Black Bears 2-0 at Alfond Arena.
ORONO, ME
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant closes regular season at Merrimack Saturday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Bryant University football team heads to North Andover, Massachusetts, to face Merrimack in the final regular-season game of the 2021 season on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday's game will be streamed on NECFrontRow. The Particulars. Opponent: Merrimack. Location: Duane Stadium (North Andover,...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Docuseries takes raw, unfiltered look into Army basic training

The drill sergeants yelled at him relentlessly, as Josh Oller pushed himself through the trying weeks of basic combat training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Oller had already endured challenges while growing up in an Atlanta suburb where he faced bullying from other students. He mostly kept to himself from elementary school until his high school years.
MILITARY
themackreport.com

Special night for Felton as Merrimack blanks Maine

ORONO, Maine — Christian Felton might be from Ohio, but he said he grew up spending his summers honing his skills at Alfond Arena. Felton’s uncle is former Maine head coach Tim Whitehead, who is now the coach at Kimball Union Academy. “Every summer I’d come here,” said the Merrimack...
MAINE STATE
uvmathletics.com

Catamounts Head to Merrimack for Two-Game Weekend Series

Vermont (4-6-1, 2-2-1 HEA) heads back out on the road this weekend as they visit Merrimack (4-9-1, 4-5-1 HEA) for a two-game set. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday from Lawler Rink. Both games will be broadcast live for free at CollegeSportsLive. RELATED LINKS.
SPORTS
whee.net

Tech beats Merrimack, UVA plays Georgia tonight

College basketball: #17 Tennessee beat #18 UNC 89-72 Sunday. UNC is at home tomorrow and will play UNC Asheville at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech beat Merrimack Sunday 72-43. The 6-0 Hokies play at home against #11 Memphis on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. UVA plays at home against Georgia tonight at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
themackreport.com

Virginia Tech runs past Merrimack

Virginia Tech, who entered yesterday’s game against Merrimack just one spot out of the AP Top-25 Poll, rolled past the Warriors, 72-43, in Blacksburg. The Hokies improved to 5-0 on the season while the Warriors fell to 3-3. Jordan Minor led Merrimack with 14 points and seven rebounds. Malik Edmead,...
MERRIMACK, NH
uvmathletics.com

Poulin-Labelle and Schafzahl Lead Vermont Past Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Maude Poulin-Labelle had a hat trick and Theresa Schafzahl registered five points as Vermont (6-6-1, 4-3-1) defeated Merrimack (4-11-1, 4-7-1) 5-2 Sunday evening in Hockey East action from Lawler Rink. Schafzahl's five-point performance was the first in program history. RELATED LINKS. COACH'S QUOTE. "Very, very pleased...
VERMONT STATE

