Walmart Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart will report earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Investors will listen for early clues of how the holiday season is shaping up for Walmart and other retail players amid supply chain challenges and inflation. The big-box giant may also provide updates on efforts to make money in new...

Related
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC Los Angeles

Walmart Looks to Grab Consumers' Attention With Star-Studded Online Shopping Events

Walmart will host more than 30 livestreaming events in November and December, including one with musician Jason Derulo that will kick off Cyber Week. Chief Marketing Officer William White said the shoppable events can help "shorten the distance between inspiration and purchase." The big-box retailer could use the strategy to...
INTERNET
learnbonds.com

What to Expect from Dollar Tree’s Third Quarter Earnings?

Dollar Tree would release its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Tuesday before the US markets open. What’s the forecast for the stock and what should you expect from the earnings release?. Apart from Dollar Tree, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods would also release their earnings this week. Notably, there was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNN

Here's why gas is so cheap at Costco and Walmart

New York (CNN Business) — Gas prices are skyrocketing, and Americans want to save at the pump. That plays right into the hands of Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. The national gas price average jumped to $3.41 a gallon Friday, according to AAA, 61% higher than the average at the same time last year. The Biden administration has called for an investigation into whether oil and gas companies acted illegally to push up prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
